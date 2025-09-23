Horse Week: Fraser Homes Grand Prix Tour final delivers spectacular competition at Castle Irvine, Necarne

With a jam-packed schedule of 262 rounds, the day was a celebration of talent, dedication, and sportsmanship. Despite the long hours, spirits remained high.

On the day results

90cm Class

An early start didn’t deter Sportsmember Lesley Coey, who claimed first place with Alfie II and second with Tullaher Milo. Corrie Auchterlonie rounded out the podium in third with Our Father.

1M Class – Katie Donnelly Memorial Ladies Section

With 64 athletes competing, the 1M class had the biggest entries of the day. A heartfelt thank you goes to all who took part in the Katie Donnelly Memorial Ladies Section, held in loving memory of a cherished member of our equestrian community.

Kathryn Morton and Blueoak Yogi took top spot, receiving the Katie Donnelly Memorial Cup along with a beautiful rug and sash. Egle Zakaraite & Talbot Siss were close behind in second, and to finish the lineup Lisa Patterson & Little Miss Shutterfly took third.

1M YR Prize: Naomi McCavana & Ferro Charm

4yo Agria Pet Insurance Championship

A strong class saw Cara McFadden take pole position with Rossas Contessa (owned by Karen McFadden) with an impressive score of 102.5. Second went to Kerry Taggart & Madame Quinn – 98.5 (Owned by Fergal Rice). Third went to Megan McGrory & Le Lil Lady – 94

A sincere thank you to our wonderful sponsor, Agria Pet Insurance, for their continued support of the league.

1.10m Class

A tough course saw just 13 double clears from 60 entries.

Helen Pearson Murray & Its Party Time Coco clinched victory in 26.60s, narrowly ahead of Emma Jackson & Kylestone Cashel – 26.96s, and Kevin Mackey & Smalltown Boy IV – 28.13s.

1.10 YR Prize: Jenny Dunlop & Charmeur VD Donkhoeve Z

5yo Prize: Cathal James Donnelly & Vivants Dream

1.20m Class

Continuing her impressive form, Grace Carlisle rode her mare Something Smart to victory. Shane O’Reilly & BWE Vain Hero (owned by Brian McConville) claimed second and Connor McFadden & Domar Van De Neerheide (owned by McFadden Equine) slotted into third.

6yo Prize: Emma Jackson & Rockrimmon Legacy

1.20 YR Prize: Connie McFadden & Domar Van De Neerheide

1.35m Final

A hotly contested class with 38 combinations saw Young Rider Harrison Blair claim top honours with L’Esprit Hero Z (owned by Rockmount Farms). Harry Marshall & Morning Attraction claimed second place and Shane O’Reilly & Lancer Luck (owned by Brian McConville) went into third.

7yo Prize: Andrew Farren & Nevada TE

1.30/1.35 YR Prize: Harrison Blair & L’Esprit Hero Z

League Champions 2025:

90cm & Sportsmember: Lesley Coey & Alfie II

1M: Robyn Hartley & RH Live for Now

1M A + YR - Naomi McCavana & Ferro Charm

1.10: Ava Stubbs & Tullyhill Lucy Diamond (also AA + YR!)

1.20: Grace Carlisle & Something Smart

1.20 YR - Zoe Keys & Luana

1.30/1.35: Emma McEntee & Hobalo

1.30/1.35 YR: Ben Walsh & Zenith VD Donkhoeve Z

4yo: Ellen Thompson & Echo Dam

5yo: Nicholas Bothwell & Lucky Echonix

6yo: Emma Jackson & Rockrimmon Legacy

7yo: Kevin Mackey & Caugherty Ronan

Massive congratulations to all our athletes and a heartfelt thank you to our sponsor Fraser Homes for their continued support of the Ulster Grand Prix Series, driving the development of young horses right through to Grand Prix level.