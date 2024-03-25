Horse Week: Friday night pony jumping continues at Mossvale Equestrian Centre

PONY jumping continues at Mossvale Equestrian Centre, running every Friday from 7pm.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT

It’s great to see the young riders and their ponies enthusiastically take on the courses at the Dromara venue.

Here is a round-up of the results from recent weeks.

23 February 2024

Cross-poles:

Chloe Hall, Klaus;

Annie Lucy, Ronnie;

Molly Storie, Lady;

Kara McAvoy, Pepsi Coca-Cola;

Brooke Hanna, King;

Murphy Beggs, Jade.

Specials:

Brooke Hanna, King;

Kenzi Beggs, Treasure.

50cms:

James McClelland, Stormin Norman;

Oliver Hill, Izzy;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky;

Ava Wickie, Klaus.

Special:

Emma Hill, Flash.

60cms:

Ellen Hare, Chief;

Rachel Stranney, lucky.

Specials:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;

Oliver Hill, Flash.

70cms:

Anna Poots, Maggie.

Specials:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;

Ellen Hare, Chief.

1 March 2024

40cms:

Lucy Keery, Super Mario (trophy).

Special:

Lauren Orr, Teddy.

50cms:

Lucy Keery, Super Mario (trophy);

Lauren Orr, Teddy.

60cms:

Ava Wickie, Dazzel;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy).

70cms:

Ava Wickie, Dazzel.

8 March 2024

Cross-poles:

Megan Kelly, Lily;

Isla Quinn, Twinkle;

Brooke Hanna, King;

Layla Malone, Twilight;

Oliver Ward, Oscar;

Erin Clough, Tilly;

Kenzie Beggs, Treasure (trophy).

40cms:

Sophie Malone, Twilight (trophy);

Murphy Beggs, Jade;

Violet Campbell, Annie;

Erin Clough, Tilly.

Specials:

Amy Quinn, Milly;

Erin Hill, Flash.

50cms:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

Violet Campbell, Annie (trophy);

James McClelland, Stormin Norman;

Violet Campbell, Tilly.

60cm:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

Violet Campbell, Tia;

Megan Burns, Lily;

Rose Henderson, Tubbs;

Oliver Hill, Flash (trophy);

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

15 March 2024

Cross-poles:

Scarlett Robinson, Theo (trophy);

Harriet Robinson, Molly;

Olivia Ward, Oscar;

Isla Quinn, Twinkle;

Fia Hoey, Georges.

Special:

Brooke Hanna, King.

40cms:

Emilie McCullough, Ralphie;

Sophie McCullough, Joey;

Fia Hoey, George;

Amy Quinn, Twinkle.

Specials:

Amy Quinn, Twinkle.

50cms:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

James McClelland, Stormin Norman (trophy);

Emilie McCullough, Ralphie.

Special:

Sophie McCullough, Joey.

60cms:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy).

70cms:

Rose Henderson, Tubbs.

80cms:

Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man (trophy).

22 March 2024

Cross-poles:

Olivia Ward, Oscar;

Erin Cluff, Tilly (trophy);

Iala Quinn, Twinkle;

Zoe Porter, Joey.

40cms:

Amy Quinn, Twinkle (trophy);

Amy Quinn, Milly.

Special:

Erin Cluff, Tilly.

50cms:

Lily Henderson, Emily (trophy).

Special:

James McClelland, Stormin Norman.

60cms:

Lily Henderson, Emily (trophy).

Specials:

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

70cms:

Emilie Wolfe, Diablo(trophy).

Special:

Rose Henderson, Tubbs.

80cms:

Kathryn Wolfe, Diablo (trophy).

Zoe Porter's first night ever jumping on Joey ended with a double clear in the cross-poles. (Pic: Mossvale)

1. Pony Jumping at Mossvale

Zoe Porter's first night ever jumping on Joey ended with a double clear in the cross-poles. (Pic: Mossvale) Photo: Mossvale

Photo Sales
Rose Henderson with her special rosette. (Pic: Mossvale)

2. Pony Jumping at Mossvale

Rose Henderson with her special rosette. (Pic: Mossvale) Photo: Mossvale

Photo Sales
Emilie Wolfe on Diablo, 70cms winner. (Pic: Mossvale)

3. Pony Jumping at Mossvale

Emilie Wolfe on Diablo, 70cms winner. (Pic: Mossvale) Photo: Mossvale

Photo Sales
James McClelland on Stormin Norman with his special rosette. (Pic: Mossvale)

4. Pony Jumping at Mossvale

James McClelland on Stormin Norman with his special rosette. (Pic: Mossvale) Photo: Mossvale

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page