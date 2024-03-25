Horse Week: Friday night pony jumping continues at Mossvale Equestrian Centre

It’s great to see the young riders and their ponies enthusiastically take on the courses at the Dromara venue.
Here is a round-up of the results from recent weeks.
23 February 2024
Cross-poles:
Chloe Hall, Klaus;
Annie Lucy, Ronnie;
Molly Storie, Lady;
Kara McAvoy, Pepsi Coca-Cola;
Brooke Hanna, King;
Murphy Beggs, Jade.
Specials:
Brooke Hanna, King;
Kenzi Beggs, Treasure.
50cms:
James McClelland, Stormin Norman;
Oliver Hill, Izzy;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky;
Ava Wickie, Klaus.
Special:
Emma Hill, Flash.
60cms:
Ellen Hare, Chief;
Rachel Stranney, lucky.
Specials:
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;
Oliver Hill, Flash.
70cms:
Anna Poots, Maggie.
Specials:
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;
Ellen Hare, Chief.
1 March 2024
40cms:
Lucy Keery, Super Mario (trophy).
Special:
Lauren Orr, Teddy.
50cms:
Lucy Keery, Super Mario (trophy);
Lauren Orr, Teddy.
60cms:
Ava Wickie, Dazzel;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy).
70cms:
Ava Wickie, Dazzel.
8 March 2024
Cross-poles:
Megan Kelly, Lily;
Isla Quinn, Twinkle;
Brooke Hanna, King;
Layla Malone, Twilight;
Oliver Ward, Oscar;
Erin Clough, Tilly;
Kenzie Beggs, Treasure (trophy).
40cms:
Sophie Malone, Twilight (trophy);
Murphy Beggs, Jade;
Violet Campbell, Annie;
Erin Clough, Tilly.
Specials:
Amy Quinn, Milly;
Erin Hill, Flash.
50cms:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
Violet Campbell, Annie (trophy);
James McClelland, Stormin Norman;
Violet Campbell, Tilly.
60cm:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
Violet Campbell, Tia;
Megan Burns, Lily;
Rose Henderson, Tubbs;
Oliver Hill, Flash (trophy);
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
15 March 2024
Cross-poles:
Scarlett Robinson, Theo (trophy);
Harriet Robinson, Molly;
Olivia Ward, Oscar;
Isla Quinn, Twinkle;
Fia Hoey, Georges.
Special:
Brooke Hanna, King.
40cms:
Emilie McCullough, Ralphie;
Sophie McCullough, Joey;
Fia Hoey, George;
Amy Quinn, Twinkle.
Specials:
Amy Quinn, Twinkle.
50cms:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
James McClelland, Stormin Norman (trophy);
Emilie McCullough, Ralphie.
Special:
Sophie McCullough, Joey.
60cms:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy).
70cms:
Rose Henderson, Tubbs.
80cms:
Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man (trophy).
22 March 2024
Cross-poles:
Olivia Ward, Oscar;
Erin Cluff, Tilly (trophy);
Iala Quinn, Twinkle;
Zoe Porter, Joey.
40cms:
Amy Quinn, Twinkle (trophy);
Amy Quinn, Milly.
Special:
Erin Cluff, Tilly.
50cms:
Lily Henderson, Emily (trophy).
Special:
James McClelland, Stormin Norman.
60cms:
Lily Henderson, Emily (trophy).
Specials:
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
70cms:
Emilie Wolfe, Diablo(trophy).
Special:
Rose Henderson, Tubbs.
80cms:
Kathryn Wolfe, Diablo (trophy).