Horse Week: Glorious sunshine for NI Riding Clubs Showjumping Championships

Members from all over Northern Ireland travelled to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre.
It was glorious sunshine all day and everyone had a great day.
NI Liaison Committee would like to thank Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities, David and Sylvia Nicholl for building a lovely course, Heather and Lara Camlin for judging, Ellie Johnston for the photographs, Scott in the Café who kept everyone fed and watered all day and to everyone else who helped out during the day. Without your help they could not run these events.
A big well done to everyone who competed.
Class 1: 60cm Individual:
1st Grace McCafferty, Dysart Delight (Causeway & Glens), 2nd Abigal Grant, Garfellinn Twinkie (Kilkeel & District), 3rd Ariana McKee, Calla Lily (Kilkeel & District) & 4th Lilli McBurney, Lady Stardust (Kilkeel & District).
Class 2: 70cm Individual (Senior):
1st Shauna Lee McCann, Fredrick (Gilford & District), 2nd Tierna Harpur, Jessie (Kilkeel & District) , 3rd Donna Houston, Robin (SMW), 4th Charlene Thompson, Rememory (Portmore), 5th Anne Flynn, Ballinatona Bay Bobby (Gilford & District) & 6th Leona Solan, MJI Cabernet (Craigantlet).
70cm Individual (Junior):
1st Eva McCafferty, Pebbles (Causeway & Glens), 2nd Ellie Mae McGinn, Lislaird Giggles (Kilkeel & District), 3rd Poppy Coulter, Julie Go Leor (Moorlough), 4th Baran Demirkol, Slinky (Northern Lights), 5th Abbie Clyde, Virginia Boy (Moorlough) & 6th Jackson Burns, Gamekeepers Secret (Kilkeel & District).
Class 3: 85cm Individual (Senior):
1st Mollie McGinn, Rock on Lizzie (Kilkeel & District), 2nd Kate Hyndman, OB Touch (Moorlough), 3rd Gail McKie Barnes, Greba Bugs Bunny (Craigantlet), 4th Emily Roney, Linisky Midnight View (Gilford & District), 5th Lauryn Hegarty, Pippa (Moorlough) & 6th Donna Houston, Robin (Sixmilewater).
85cm - Individual (Junior):
1st Eva McCafferty, Pebbles (Causeway & Glens), 2nd Eva Murphy, Miss Twinkle Star (Lecale), 3rd Faith Lyndsey, Fendie (Causeway & Glens), 4th Lisa Hegarty, Simba (Moorlough), 5th Maddison O’Kane, Sultana (Causeway & Glens) & 6th Annie Connell, Battle Bridge Alfie (Causeway & Glens).
Class 4: 95cm Individual (Senior):
1st Helen Badger, Gamble on Cruise (Strule Valley), 2nd Debbie Bunting, Lily (SMW), 3rd Paul Glendenning, BV Calypso (Portmore), 4th Sarah Jayne Trainor, Chelsea Rose (Kilkeel & District), 5th Michaela Murphy, GES Subzero (Lecale), & 6th Chloe Flynn, Bannfield Beauty (Kilkeel & District).
95cm Individual (Junior):
1st Alara Terak, Ossie Man (SMW), 2nd Kyla McLaughlin, Chariot Warrior (Northern Lights) & 4th Leah Hanson, Shadow’s Hulk (Northern Lights.
Class 5: 1.05/1.10m Individual Combined:
1st Joseph McBurney, Tiffcrum Fella, (Kilkeel & District), 2nd Kirsty Louise Bates, CHE Banoffee French (Gilford & District), 3rd Kyla McLaughlin, Chariot Warrior (Northern Lights), 4th Charley Hanna, Oakfield Rock (Kilkeel & District).
Class 6 Mixed Teams:
1st Kilkeel & District Donard – Tierna Harpur, Jessie, Amelia Grant, Jazz, Lily Rose McGinn, Hunter Lady & Molly McGinn, Rock on Lizzie.
2nd Craigantlet – Leona Solan, MJI Cabernet, Cail McKie Barnes, Greba Bugs Bunny, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic & Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly.
3rd – Portmore – Charlene Thompson, Rememory, Michelle Stewart, Cuddo Star, Lorraine Leavsley, Baile An Doire Emerald & Orla Reid, Baby Yellow Rose.
4th Moorlough Two – Poppy Coulter, Julie Go Leor, Abbie Clyde, Virginia Boy, Lauryn Hegarty, Pippa & Lucy Campbell, Helly Hansum.
5th Lecale – Eva Murphy, Miss Twinkle, Cara Leckie, Walter & Michaela Murphy, GES Subzero.