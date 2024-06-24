Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GOING Remote opened his account in style when winning the £100,000 Ulster Derby at Down Royal on Saturday with Nathan Crosse steering.

Trained by Jessica Harrington, who last won the feature in 2011 with Bankers Bonus, the winner followed the current going bias at the track challenging widest late to deny Barnso which ran a cracker for Banbridge trainer Natalia Lupini.

Tamrat attempted to make all while favourite Psalm was beaten and under pressure on the downhill run.

Crosse said: “That was a very good performance. He travelled very well and I’m delighted to get that.

Gavin Ryan rode Lily Hart to victory in the penultimate race of the day. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

“I was delighted to get the call to ride him with Shane (Foley) currently side-lined.”

Lady Doris trained by Donnacha O’Brian landed the supporting feature the EBF Ulster Oaks in a four way finish the winner with Gavin Ryan in the saddle challenging nearest to the stands side.

The winner was last to challenge and denied the locally trained Fiver Friday only by a short head.

The winning favourite was always content to track the leaders prior to delivering her successful run – a short head and two heads separating the first four home.

Calmafterthestorm ridden by Siobhan Rutledge wins the fifth race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Ryan said: “She was second to the Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy at Royal Ascot at Dundalk in April so had the form. I knew I had everything covered but I didn’t want to get there too soon.

“I think she’ll be even better over further and she put her head down where it mattered.”

Ryan doubled up at the venue when Lily Hart was the very easy winner of the fillies maiden for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The simple task with just five runners saw the winning favourite track the leader until improving at the three furlong mark and leading a quarter of a mile from home to score eased down.

Dream Ticket (far right) ridden by Leigh Roche wins the first race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Ryan said: “The race fell into my lap when Jessie’s filly (Yes Qui Si) stopped and when I got to the elbow I gave her a kick and she went away.”

Racing got underway when the Willie McCreery trained Dream Ticket partnered by Leigh Roche sprang a 20/1 shock in the opener scoring by a half-length from Model Approach which had led at the elbow in a rough race the winner severally short of room half a mile from home.

Leigh said: “She’ll probably get a mile and half and the extra trip today helped.

“Willie told me he thought she had all the ability in the world.”

Going Remote took the win in the feature race of the day under Nathan Crosse. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

The Pat Martin trained Explorers Way, formally based with Brian Ellison in Britain, opened his account in Ireland with James Ryan aboard. Again the winner came down the centre of the course to deny the always prominent Dabana as the favourite Not Just Any Eagle found himself trapped behind horses in the straight.

yan said: “It seemed better ground in the middle. I got a lovely position and always travelled very well. Once I got beside the second I was confident of winning.”

Martin added: “We bought him at the on line sale and he wasn’t dear. He travels well but doesn’t pick up quickly – he doesn’t want soft ground. He's a grand horse and it just took us a while to get to know him.

“He likes to be fresh and well on the day of the race, but he gets 1m2f well. I’m sorry for Jack Kearney that he couldn't do the weight, he has just got a little heavy and the weight was too light for him.

“James is a very able replacement, he is very good.”

The John Mc Connell trained Calmafterthestorm, partnered by Siobhan Rutledge, was another surprise 33/1 winner on the day in the Mount Charles Handicap run over the Derby distance when scoring on her handicap debut.

Lady Doris trained by Donnacha O’Brien with Gavin Ryan aboard claims the Ulster Oaks at Down Royal. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

The runner-up Son Of Hypnos had attempted to make all but couldn’t hold the late thrust of the winner near the line.

Rutledge said: “They went a real good gallop and she’s still green.

“Her three wins came at Dundalk which is more straight forward.

“She has a great attitude and was really good – I was expecting her to run well.”