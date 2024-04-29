Horse Week: Gordon Elliott claims Randox Ulster Grand National with Jumping Jet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winner made up very considerable ground downhill and only sixth prior to the final fence, but kept going with the very talented Carl Millar aboard.

Elliott said: “It’s great to win this race especially for Mrs Mc Connell who had horses with me even before I had a license.

“The Northern racegoers are great people and I love coming up.”

The delighted owners of Jumping Jet that won the Randox Ulster Nation, Jayne and Brian McConnell from Ballyclare. (Pic: Freelance)

Millar stated: “That was brilliant, I can’t thank Gordon enough as he’s been very good to me.

“I rode him cold for two miles and he stayed on very well. Gordon told me put your head down and work hard.”

The result was a very local victory with the owners from Ballyclare while the winner was bred at Comber by David Mitchell.

Custers Mistake gave farrier and rookie trainer Ross Tumity from Newry his first track winner when claiming the Toals Hurdle with Derry rider Dara McGill aboard.

Custers Mistake partnered by top local amateur rider Dara McGill supplies rookie trainer and farrier Ross Tumilty with his first winner on the course proper. (Pic: Freelance)

The winner raced handy prior to challenging between horses after the last with Stockdale having attempted to make all while the Willie Mullins trained Surf Club had every chance at the last, but was soon beaten having won over fences four days previous at Tramore.

McGill said: “He bounced off the ground tonight. I waited and got a fresh hold of him at the last.

“Ross told me he would go close.”

A thrilled Tumity said: “I’m lost for words – I can’t believe it as at times you wonder if it’s all worth it.

Valsorpresa makes all the running with Jack Kennedy aboard to win the opener with the jockey currently seven ahead in the Jump Jockeys Title race prior to Punchestown Festival. (Pic: Freelance)

“He was working well at home but he’s a big horses and I was worried about the tight track. I can’t describe the feeling of winning today and all the family here.”

The Newry trainer added his horses are based at Danescroft the former facility having produced numerous top horses while the Maestro George Stewart was resident.

Jack Kennedy went seven clear in the jump jockeys title race with an excellent front running ride on Valsorpresa – a half-brother to the high class Presenting Percy in the opening maiden hurdle.

The winner readily went further clear after the last for a facile victory denying the other joint favourite Gone For Tea.

Jumping Jet is pictured in second as jockey Carl Millar drives him to the front close home to deny leader Ask Anything. (Pic: Freelance)

Kennedy said: “He was a bit keen and needs to learn to settle as he was doing too much at times.”

Trainer Gordon Elliott added: “He’s no Presenting Percy, but did it well as he’s not the biggest horse in the world.”

The very well supported Razdan under very daring late lunge up the inside by jockey Kieren Buckley landed the Fitzgerald Memorial Hurdle beating Eco Pete which looked assured of victory at the last, while the short priced favourite The Great Unknown was one paced from the final flight to fill third.

Buckley said: “I need to thank Keith Donoghue who was due to ride and advised Chris get me.

“He told me how to ride him and after the last I decided if there was a narrow gap I would go for it. He loves the undulating tracks.”

The winner was having his first start for former jockey Chris Timmons.

The Mick Winters trained Kilbrin Rocco sprang a 40/1 shock victory with Shane Fitzgerald aboard the winner of the handicap hurdle which was always handy racing third before leading at the last and stretching clear beating favourite Benjis Benefit into second.

The victory warranted the 800-mile round trip for Winters on the great characters of the Irish scene.

Fitzgerald said: “I knew he was travelling very easily. Mick told me to try and get him to switch off.”

Winters added: “I was happy with him last time and Shane gave him a great ride. I

“wish they would put on more races for horses that haven’t been to the sales – that costs a lot of money and there are plenty of owner breeders.”

Son Of Hypnos, trained by Kevin Smith with teenage nephew James in the saddle, won the handicap chase having ran third before leading at the last denying the bold front running attempt by Attitash which had to settle for second.

Kevin Smith said: “Better ground and we waited for the ground. It worked out well and great for James – he is back a little while from England, so it is great for him to get back with a winner.

“He’s back with Matthew (Smith) and is staying in Ireland for the minute.”

The 18-year-old James Smith, only back from a spell based with Jonjo O’Neill, completed a double when steering Another Choice to success in the concluding three mile chase trained by his father Matthew.

Matthew Smith said: “He jumped very well and I'm happy with him. I was very happy with his work recently.

“He ran in Gowran a while back and the ground was too wet and he just couldn't get through the ground.

“The one thing I was happy with that day was that he settled. He has a tendency to get very lit up and very keen and hang.

“He’s quirky. I was happy that he settled away in Gowran and didn’t hang. I thought on his best form he'd have a chance.

“He won a maiden hurdle up here and he won a bumper (in Cork), so he’s not a bad horse.

