Horse Week: Gransha Equestrian hosts showing day

It was a beautiful sunny, calm day which was much needed after Storm Eowyn battered NI the previous day.

Thankfully Doreen Johnston came armed with her generator as, like many parts, Gransha was still without power. A strong coffee and bacon bap got everyone set up for the day.

It was heart-warming to see how many people had gone to so much effort to get ponies and children turned out so professionally.

Florence Brown and Idyllic Tyranny accompanied by their mum Holly took the honours in class one, the family pony lead rein. Class two was the family pony first ridden. Enid Danks and Teddy came first and Kacie Lennox and Hunter were second.

The last of the family pony classes, ridden ponies up to 158cm, saw a win for Katie Cochrane and the much loved Willis.

Second to them were Lizzie French and Naomi. Third place went to Catrina Murray and Blackie.

Isla Christie partnered the charming Timber to win the First ridden show hunter pony. Next up was class nine – M&M lead rein.

Top honours went to Isla Christie, this time onboard Moon. Second place was Amelia McCartan and Eynhallow Lewis.

It was Florence’s brother Charles who partnered Idyllic Tyranny to third place.

The very versatile and good natured welsh pony Idyllic Tyranny then went on to win the M&M first ridden with the third jockey in the Brown family, eldest son Freddie. Teddy and Enid Danks came second.

Class 11, young handler was hotly contested with the top spot being awarded to Sienna Bell and the lovely piebald gelding Maverick. Eirin Wardle and Delilah took second place.

Eirin also picked up a win in the ridden show starter stakes class. Joint third place was awarded to Amelia McCartan (Eynhallow Lewis) and Isla Christie (Moon).

Next was the turn of the coloured pony class. Izzy Stout guided her trusty partner Naomi to first place ahead of Sienna Bell and Maverick. Lucy Cochrane and Willis were the winners of the Veteran class.

Kelsie Dean travelled up from their busy yard ‘Ballyrusley Stables’ to pick up a win with the attractive four-year-old novice M&M large breed Doyles Pixie Shadow.

This pair also won the over 18s in-hand class. Second place went to Louise Williams riding Sharon McGimpseys Derryveeney Nutcracker. The M&M young rider large breeds class was won by Grace Jackson and Mario.

Taylor Lee Doyle partnered her new ride Lady Valley to second place.

The result was swapped around and Taylor Lee won the Connemara under 16s class.

Grace was second and third place went to Caitlin Ritchie and Doirin Lad. Caitlin also picked up a second in the over 18s in-hand class.

In the sport horse youngstock class Kathleen Pooley won with Little Miss Indigo. Ellie Marshall and Glenmullen Gwyn took the top spot in the welsh youngstock class.

Last but by no means least was the In-hand veterans class – Moorland Willow and Sophia Pooley were our winners.

Thanks of course must go not only the competitors for supporting this show but also to Conor O’Hare who judged.

Conor was assisted by Jenny Bell and Jenny Morris. Dara McCracken took fantastic photos.

Coming up next at Gransha EC is the horse and pony working hunter competition on Saturday, February 8.

Simon Jackson builds flowing and educational tracks suitable for first timers and seasoned pros.

Then it’s the turn of the second showing and in-hand weekend on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23.

All entries are made via the Gransha app.

1 . Gransha EC Florence and Holly Brown, Idyllic Tyranny. (Pic: Dara McCracken) Photo: Dara McCracken Photo Sales

2 . Gransha EC Taylor Lee Doyle Lady Valley. (Pic: Dara McCracken) Photo: Dara McCracken Photo Sales