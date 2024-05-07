Horse Week: Greenacres Equestrian Centre to host RDS training day for working hunter ponies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coaches on the day will be Joseph Murphy, Irish Event Rider, and Victoria Teuton.

This is a fantastic opportunity to train with top coaches, or for those competing at Balmoral next week.

You do not need to be a member of the IPS to enter.

