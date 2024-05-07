Horse Week: Greenacres Equestrian Centre to host RDS training day for working hunter ponies
GREENACRES Equestrian Centre, Convoy, Co. Donegal, will host a RDS training day thisSaturday (11 May) for working hunter ponies.
Coaches on the day will be Joseph Murphy, Irish Event Rider, and Victoria Teuton.
This is a fantastic opportunity to train with top coaches, or for those competing at Balmoral next week.
You do not need to be a member of the IPS to enter.
Entries on the IPS website on Its Plain Sailing and entries close on Thursday.