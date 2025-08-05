Horse Week: Having fun at the fayre at Gransha Equestrian Centre

They hosted their annual Summer Show and Fayre on Saturday, August 2 with the emphasis on being a family-friendly day out. It’s safe to say they fulfilled that brief and then some!

The indoor school, fondly known as the Antwerp Arena played host to the fun dog show, craft area and kids corner. Children of all ages enjoyed a bouncy caste, face-painting, reptile petting and carnival games. Over the lunch break there were pony rides available for both adults and children on the much loved school ponies, Rolo and Flame. Many kids had their first taste of being onboard these fabulous kind-hearted animals.

In the large all-weather arenas outside, the fun and games continued in the form of showing, show jumping and handy hunter. Riders and their mounts were exceptionally well turned out. This is a reflection of their dedication and love for their four-legged friends. The weather was on its best behaviour and it was lovely to see so many horsey and non-horsey families enjoy a sunny day out.

The chosen charity for this event was the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

This year a total of £500 was raised for this all important organisation. Proprietor Adrienne Stuart and fellow equine enthusiast Raymond Bready did a sky jump last year for the Air Ambulance and raised a staggering £30,000!

A special thanks goes to the judges, scribes and volunteers, without whom these days could not be possible. Keren Martin and Alison Roseman judged the dog classes and the handy hunter while Karen Bleakley and Jenny Bell oversaw the showing.

Gransha had the support of two local businesses – Nash’s of Six Road Ends and EquiKleen.

Nathan Nash donated 30 tubs of equine treats and EquiKleen did a complimentary valet of a horse lorry and horse box. Dara McCracken and Alan McArthur were in attendance capturing lots of special moments with their cameras.

RESULTS

Young Handler Showing - Leader 10 & Under

1st Romy Filer Tootsie, 2nd Clare Cowey Zero.

Young Handler Showing - Leader 11 – 16

1st Cahlie Boyd Annandale Beguiled, 2nd Sophia Hughes Moorland willow, 3rd Daisy Kirkwood Bea.

Lead Rein Family Pony

Joint 1st Lily Gilmore Downlane Rainy Day and Reuben Graham, Sally.

Lead Rein Tiny Tots

1st Charles Brown Downlane Rainy Day, 2nd Florence Brown Loughshore Duchess, 3rd Freya Wilson Sally, 4th Stanley Danks Molly.

Lead Rein M&M Small Breeds

1st Freddie Brown Collstoone Storm Shadow.

Lead Rein Championship

Champion Charles Brown Downlane Rainy Day, reserve Romy Filer Tootsie.

First Ridden Hunter Pony

1st Daisy Kirkwood Bea, 2nd Rosie Turkington Zara, 3rd Romy Filer Tootsie.

First Ridden Family Pony

1st Clara Corrie Hope Quaint , 2nd Meah Ritchie Danny, 3rd Claudia Smyth Miss Disney, 4th Romy Filer Tootsie.

First Ridden M&M Small Breeds

1st Ollie Gordon Lacey Milan, 2nd Freddie Brown Idyllic Tyranny, 3rd Clara Corrie Hope Quaint.

First Ridden Championship

Champion Freddie Brown Idyllic Tyranny, Reserve Ollie Gordon Lacey Milan.

Novice Ridden Pony Or Horse Up To 158cms

1st Cahlie Boyd Annandale Beguiled, 2nd Charlotte McCullough Luna

Novice Ridden Hunter Up To 158cms

1st Patrick Mccready Piper, 2nd Catrina Murray Blackie.

Open Ridden Hunter Up To 158cms

1st Jocelyn Hutchinson Captain Moonlight.

Connemara Pony Ridden By Rider Under 16 Years

1st Poppy McIlduff Cleendargan Boy, 2nd Sophia Hughes Moorland willow, 3rd Cahlie Boyd Donegreagh Gemini.

Connemara Pony Ridden By Rider 16 Years And Over

1st Patrick Mccready Shantiks boy, 2nd Jill Banford Murray.

Coloured Pony Up To 158cms

1st Izzy Stout Naomi

M&M Large Breed Ponies

1st Megan Deery Donegreagh Yuri, 2nd Patrick McCredy Oklahoma Queen

M&M Small Breeds

1st Cahlie Boyd Annandale Beguiled, 2nd Anna McDougall Downlane Rainy Day.

Ridden Pony Championship

Champion Jocelyn Hutchinson Captain Moonlight, reserve Patrick McCready Shantiks Bay.

Lead Rein Handy Hunter Pony (X Poles)

1st Feddie Brown Loughshore Duchess, 2nd Annie McCarthy Sammy, 3rd Ella Wilson Ruby.

Handy Hunter Pony, (40cms)

1st Enid Danks Molly, 2nd Mia McKeag Joshie, 3rd Bella Breen Sootie, 4th Claudia Smyth Miss Disney, 5th Rory Wood Cheesy.

Handy Hunter Pony, Rider 12 Or Under (50cms)

1st Daisy Kirkwood Bea, 2nd Ailsa Wood Sugar, 3rd Meabh Gilmore Misty, 4th Natasha Smyth Betty.

Handy Hunter Pony, Rider 16 Or Under (70cms)

1st Cahlie Boyd Donegreagh Gemini, 2nd Meabh Gilmore Misty, 3rd Caitlin Ritchie Ronnie.

Handy Hunter Championship

Champion Freddie Brown Loughshore Dutchess, reserve Enid Danks Molly.

Show Jumping Cross poles Double clears

Meah Ritchie Danny, Annie McCarthy Sootie, Ella Wilson Ruby.

45cm Double clears

Enid Danks Molly, Jaime Rankin Shay, Katie Riddles Pebbles, Joanna Eccles Stephanie, Faye Clarke Bella,

60cm juniors

1st Megan Deery Patch, 2nd Izzy Stout Naomi, 3rd Rosie Turkington Zara, 4th Faye Clarke Bella, 5th Joanna Eccles Stephanie, 6th Daisy Kirkwood Bea, 7th Harlow McCartney Summer, 8th Anna McDougall Downlane Rainy Day, 9th Jaime Rankin Shay, 10th Katie Riddles Pebbles, 11th Natasha Smyth Bettie, 12th Rhea McMullan Miguel.

60cm seniors

1st Paulene Foster Madison Diamond

70cm juniors

1st Charlotte Muir Shadow, 2nd Mylie McAllister Prince, 3rd Hannah Morris Hannah

70cm seniors

1st Margery Warnock Storm, 2nd Charlotte McCullough Luna, 3rd Susanne Graydon Chilli, 4th

80cm juniors

1st Caitlin Wells Phoenix, 2nd Eve Lawther Nancy, 3rd Megan Deery George

80cm seniors

1st Natasha Moore Justi, 2nd Jessica Perry Vinchy, 3rd Lily Anne Keenan Kizzy.

90cm

1st Sophie Price Molly, 2nd Megan Hamill Elvis, 3rd Jessica Perry Vinchy

Pairs

1st Nicole Lawther Nancy & Paulene Foster Madison Diamond, 2nd Bailey McMullan Ronnie & Charlotte Muir Shaow, 3rd Hannah Morris Hannah & Mylie McAllister Prince, 4th Ayla Kaftar Duke & Yasmin Kaftar Dawn.

Participants in the fun hobby horse class

Bella Breen and Sootie in the handy hunter

Enid Danks plus dog in fancy dress class