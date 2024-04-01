Horse Week: Healy’s Haylage Midweek League concludes at Knockagh View Equestrian
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the league, it was great to see so many out and some great jumping.
Thank you to the judge Paul Johnston for giving up his time each week, the helpers Lesley and Greg Wilson, the sponsor Healy’s Haylage and Scott in the cafe for keeping everyone well fed each week. Knockagh View will be back soon with an outdoor midweek league.
30cm crosspoles:
=1st Elliot Logan, Wellie (g);
=1st Hannah McCammond, Lacey (m);
=1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);
=1st Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);
=1st Molly Robinson, Cossie (g);
=1st Amelia Logan, Wellie (g);
=1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);
=1st Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);
=1st Rosie Stewart, Timmy (g);
=1st Penelope Robinson, Holly;
=1st Luisa Langsford, Kennilwood Annabel.
League Results:
=1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);
=1st Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);
=1st Molly Robinson, Cossie (g);
=1st Amelia Logan, Wellie (g);
=1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);
=1st Zoe Gillespie, Toreagh Stellar (g);
=1st Rosie Stewart, Timmy (g);
=1st Penelope Robinson, Holly;
=1st Elliot Logan, Wellie (g).
40cms:
=1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);
=1st Zoe Hopper, Dolly (m);
=1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);
=1st Ruby Robinson, Cossie (g);
=1st Hannah Kernaghan, Choccy Bear (m);
=1st Evie Smith, Tiger Lilly (m);
=1st CJ O'Brien, Splash.
League Results:
=1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g);
=1st Ruby Robinson, Cossie (g);
=1st Hannah Kernaghan, Choccy Bear (m);
=1st Evie Smith, Tiger Lilly (m);
=1st Amelia Logan, Bart.
50cms:
=1st Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);
=1st Kate McDowell, Pixie Perfect (g);
=1st Daniel Stewart, Bunbury Cha Cha Cha (m);
=1st Harlow Robinson, Holly;
=1st CJ O'Brien, Splash;
=1st Zoe Hopper, Dolly.
League Results:
=1st Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);
=1st Harlow Robinson, Holly.
60cms:
1st Kate McDowell, Pixie Perfect (g);
2nd Jake Ross, PJ Smoke (m);
3rd Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g).
League Results:
1st Jake Ross, PJ Smoke (m);
2nd Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);
3rd Daniel Stewart, Bunbury Cha Cha Cha (m).
70cms:
1st Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g);
2nd Lucy Irvine, Georgie;
3rd Toryn Neill, Sundown bailey (g);
4th Ian McCluggage, Pickle (g);
5th Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie.
League Results:
1st Toryn Neill, Sundown bailey (g);
2nd Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g);
3rd Ian McCluggage, Pickle (g).
80cms:
1st Alara Terak, Ossie Man (g);
2nd Tori O’Hara, Bowen (g);
3rd Lucy Irvine, Georgie;
4th Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g);
5th Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie.
League Results:
1st Tori O’Hara, Bowen (g);
2nd Alara Terak, Ossie Man (g);
3rd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie.
90cms:
1st Alara Terak, Ossie Man (g);
2nd Ian McCluggage, Jack (g);
3rd Tori O’Hara, Bowen (g);
4th Nikita Kidd, Whisper (m);
5th Mya Morrison, Olive (m).
League Results:
1st Ian McCluggage, Jack (g);
2nd Alara Terak, Ossie Man (g);
3rd Mya Morrison, Olive (m);
4th Tori O’Hara, Bowen (g).