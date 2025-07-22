Horse Week: Heavy Horse Village makes Royal Welsh Show debut ahead of Martin Clunes' Supreme Championship judging

A spectacular new attraction at this year’s Royal Welsh Show will be the Heavy Horse Village, next to the horse ring.

And nobody will be more delighted than acclaimed actor and horseman, Martin Clunes. And on the eve of the Royal Welsh Show, he said: “I'm really looking forward to coming to the Royal Welsh Show and coming back to Wales.

“I love a show, but I've never been to this one before and it sounds epic. I'm absolutely delighted to be judging the supreme horse.

“The serious judging will be done by the serious judges of each horse in its class, so I just get to pick one I like the look of best, which I'm very qualified to do. I can't wait.”

Actor and President of the British Horse Society, Martin Clunes, who will be judging the Supreme Horse Championship at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show

Martin Clunes is President of the British Horse Society and will judge the Supreme Horse Championship in the Main Ring on the Thursday afternoon. The judging will follow his tour of the Heavy Horse Village with its different breeds and displays.

The village is the brainchild of this year’s Royal Welsh Ambassador, Rhys Griffith. He runs the family Trem-y-Wyddfa Stud in Llanberis and sells all over the world. It comprises 20 horses, including 12 mares, four stallions and young stock including four foals. “I want to bring the knowledge and love of Heavy Horses to more people,” said Rhys Griffith. “I’m grateful that the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is supporting my vision. “I feel lucky to have a platform for people to see the Heavy Horses. There will be preparations and competitions and a new turnout class. I’m looking forward to meeting Martin Clunes and to showing him around – he knows a lot of people who will be there and will be among friends.”

There will be more than 70 heavy horses entered in various competitions and featuring in displays, with 40 in the in-hand section and 35 in the turn out every day. Director of Horses Chris Davies added: “We are pleased to be bringing some of the biggest and best horses to our new heavy horse village, next to the horse ring. “There will even be a few higher than 19hh. Everyone loves a heavy horse, so it’s an opportunity to come up close and personal for the first time. It will be a truly majestic sight of our country’s rare breeds and Gentle Giants”.

Note: Martin Clunes is best known for his portrayal of Dr Martin Ellingham in the much-loved television series Doc Martin, and more recently, Out There, which was filmed across rural mid- Wales, Martin Clunes is also a passionate advocate for the equestrian community. Since becoming President of the British Horse Society (BHS) in 2011, he has been a dedicated champion of horse welfare, rider safety, and equestrian access.

His lifelong love of horses is well documented, and he has actively supported numerous equestrian events and charities across the United Kingdom. The RWAS says his extensive experience and deep appreciation for equine excellence make him the ideal choice to judge the Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show.

The Royal Welsh Show, held annually at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, is one of Europe’s premier agricultural events, celebrating the best of Welsh livestock, rural life, and equestrian excellence. This year’s show promises an exciting line-up of competitions, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.