Horse Week: Incredible 1-2 for Ireland in European Championships

EMILY Moloney is European champion after she won the FEI Junior Jumping Championship in Riesenbeck on Saturday, leading home a 1-2 individually for Ireland.

Moloney and Temple Alice (ISH) produced two clear rounds to win the big one, with Tabitha Kyle finishing second on BP Goodfellas and taking home the silver medal on a remarkable day for Ireland.

Moloney produced two stunning clear rounds on her final day of jumping to stay on her original day one score of 1.47 and land the gold.

Both Irish riders had done all they could, jumping double clear on the day and it came down to whether or not Switzerland’s Laura Andre could match them.

She dropped two poles and it meant the Irish duo landed the 1-2.

Alice Wachman also went clear with her final round to finish 11th overall, with Paddy Reape finishing 25th with Mr Rocky Blue.

On a dramatic afternoon of jumping, four Irish combinations qualified for the final after their team gold earlier in the week.

Sligo’s Reape and Mr Rocky Blue (ISH) were first into the arena, starting on a score of 6.25 faults. Unfortunately for the Sligo man, they knocked two poles en route to an eight fault tally to finish on 14.25 and end his campaign in 25th position.

Tipperary’s Wachman and Killarney were the second of the Irish, coming in on 4.33 faults but one pole down meant she moved to 8.33 and, barring a miracle, out of medal contention.

She returned for the second round of the final and rounded off her week in style with one last clear on board Killarney to finish on 8.33 and 11th place.

Wicklow’s Kyle and BP Goodfellas (ISH) were Ireland’s penultimate combination to jump and she kept herself massively in contention with a superb clear to remain on her score of 3.27 and fifth place ahead of the final round.

She consolidated her medal hopes with another clear round and faced an anxious wait with the remaining five combinations to come but had done everything in her power to take honours.

With the remaining combinations faltering, Kyle crept up the leaderboard and finished with the incredible silver medal.

Moloney, from Co. Kilkenny, was Ireland’s final rider, and had sat in the silver medal position overnight with Temple Alice (ISH) on a score of 1.47.

She knew that two clear rounds would at least guarantee that silver, and delivered the first of those in stunning style.

Leader Laura Andre, from Switzerland, with L.B Zornell II, needed her own clear round to stay in the lead and she remained cool under pressure to hold on to her lead.

Wachman, Kyle and Moloney all delivered clears in round two and cap off what has already been an incredible week for the Irish.

BREEDING: BP Goodfellas (ISH) – 2017 gelding by Stakkato Gold out of Goodwins Loyalty (ISH) by OBOS Quality 004. Breeder: Kevin Babington and GBBS Int. Ltd, Owner: GBBS Int. Ltd

Temple Alice (ISH) – 2012 gelding by Foxglen Cruise Control out of Innishannon Shamrock (ISH) (TIH) by Rantis Diamond (ISH). Breeder: Susan McDonald Owner: Eddie Moloney and TSI Equestrian

Mr Rocky Blue (ISH) – 2016 gelding by Chacoon Blue out of Ardeche Z by Artos Z. Breeder: George McCullogh. Owner Jonathan Reape