Horse Week: International experiences in equine lead to Enniskillen Campus

THE College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is delighted to welcome new students to Enniskillen Campus.

Among the cohort to join the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management course is Ashlee McEntee from Artane, Dublin.

With a passion for equine and amazing practical experience to date Ashlee joins the college having attended Mercy College, Coolock, Dublin, and completed the Trainee Jockey Course at RACE (Racing Academy and Centre of Education), Kildare.

While at RACE, Ashlee completed work experience, working with Martina Dempsey, a CAFRE graduate, and former Equine Lecturer at CAFRE.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) in Equine Management student Ashlee McEntee on her first day at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE)

“Martina recommended that I look into the courses CAFRE to further my education and I’m glad I did!” commented Ashlee.

“I have worked for Irish Showjumper, Niamh O’Connor Barry and her string of horses for over two years, travelling the country with her when she is competing up to 2* level.

“When we received the news that she was selected to represent Ireland at the Longines Tops International Arena in Valkenswaard, Netherlands we were delighted. I was extremely grateful to be asked to accompany her and what an amazing global experience it turned out to be!

“The Irish team competed in the International World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) Studbooks Jumping Global Champions Trophy.

“The competition lasted four days, during which time I was Groom for Niamh and her five-year-old Irish Sport Horse ‘Grennanstown Silver Service’. The combination jumped amazing which resulted in a clear round in the final and a top ten finish overall” beamed Ashlee.

“As a Groom, horse health and wellbeing is my priority, especially in this case after travelling such a long distance to the Netherlands. I take pride in my work, and I enjoy turning out the horses in my care to a high standard in preparation for entering the ring” commented Ashlee.

“My motto is ‘look good, feel good’ and I want the horses going into the ring feeling the best version of themselves. When working as a Groom you spend so much time with the horses you create a bond with them that is second to none.

“The time and care given to these horses is an important part of their routine. Competing at shows takes us away from our usual environment, but I hope having a familiar face looking after them makes it a little bit easier,” said Ashlee.

“Now that I have enrolled on the BSc (Hons) Degree at CAFRE, a new chapter of my journey begins. I know as I progress through the course the staff will be encouraging me to reach my full potential. I intend to grasp every opportunity I am given, while maintaining my connections with the industry. Although I have only recently started the course, I can already appreciate the benefits. It has been truly amazing to see how the material we learn in class comes to play while working in a professional environment.

“I am very excited to see what the future has in store for me both at CAFRE and in the equine industry. I wonder where my newfound knowledge will take my equine career,” concluded Ashlee.