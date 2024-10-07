Horse Week: Isobel and Bess do the double at Ecclesville as showjumping league final is held

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE final of the fourth of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2024 was held on 4 October and it was, again, very competitive.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible!

With this being the fourth of the leagues for 2024 and the fourth opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class also won valuable points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2024 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

Sara-Louise Devlin and Lady came second in the 90cm class and third in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The many spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills, plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses!

The 60cm class was won by Kim McKevlin riding her lovely pony, Jessie, who stopped the clock four seconds faster than the rest of the field! The 70cm class went to Amelia Devlin and Mia who were on great form and performed some nifty turns to claim the red ribbon. The 80cm and 90cm were won by Isobel Wallace riding her very careful and speedy pony, Bess.

Scarlett Knox and Patrick won the 1m class to round off a great evening of competitive showjumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this very successful league. Also thanks to MGM Equestrian, Castlederg who very kindly donated some prizes for the League Final.

Scarlett Knox and Patrick won the 1 metre class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.

Results from 4 October

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Ella Graham and Billy; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle; Leah Donnelly and Seth; Joey Dickson and Lucky.

Amelia Devlin with Mia, winners of the 70cm class and came second in the 60cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Mia O’Neill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Christina Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Sophie McBride and Barney; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Ella Nevin and Rose.

60cms (Double Clears):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Alex McDonagh and Joey.

Isobel Wallace and Bess won both the 80cm and 90cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

70cms (Double Clears):

Grace Kelly and Holly; Katie Duddy and Billy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Grace O’Kane and Barney; Olivia McBride and Minstrel; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Henry Irwin and Lily; Erin Wallace and Georgie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Conor McGirr and Bo; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Ava McNally and Bert; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Emma McCaldin and Catman; Mia Scott and Lottie.

90cm (Double Clears):

Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Emma McCaldin and Catman.

1m (Double Clear):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

League results

40cm (equal first):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Daithi McGarry and Henry; Ella Graham and Billy; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle.

50cm (equal first):

Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Connie O’Hagan and Rocky; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Mia O’Naill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Ella Nevin and Rose.

60cm:

1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Mia; 3rd Alex McDonagh and Joey; 4th Aoife Maguire and Stella; 5th Ella Nevin and Rose; 6th Emma Mackey and Ria.

70cm:

1st Amelia Devlin and Mia; 2nd Katie Duddy and Billy; 3rd Grace Kelly and Holly; 4th Henry Irwin and Lily; 5th Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 6th Abby Armstrong and Ricky.

80cm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Isobel Wallace and Bess; 2nd Conor McGirr and Bo; 3rd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 4th Amelia Devlin and Mia; 5th Ellie-Mae McGirr and Storm.

90cm:

1st Isobel Wallace and Bess; 2nd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

The Ecclesville team now take a short break until their Halloween Show on Sunday 27 October starting at 10am!

The final League for 2024 will commence on Friday 8 November at 6.15pm sharp.