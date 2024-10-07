Horse Week: Isobel and Bess do the double at Ecclesville as showjumping league final is held
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible!
With this being the fourth of the leagues for 2024 and the fourth opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class also won valuable points.
In December 2024 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.
The many spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills, plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses!
The 60cm class was won by Kim McKevlin riding her lovely pony, Jessie, who stopped the clock four seconds faster than the rest of the field! The 70cm class went to Amelia Devlin and Mia who were on great form and performed some nifty turns to claim the red ribbon. The 80cm and 90cm were won by Isobel Wallace riding her very careful and speedy pony, Bess.
Scarlett Knox and Patrick won the 1m class to round off a great evening of competitive showjumping.
The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this very successful league. Also thanks to MGM Equestrian, Castlederg who very kindly donated some prizes for the League Final.
Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.
Results from 4 October
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Ella Graham and Billy; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle; Leah Donnelly and Seth; Joey Dickson and Lucky.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Mia O’Neill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Christina Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Sophie McBride and Barney; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Ella Nevin and Rose.
60cms (Double Clears):
Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Alex McDonagh and Joey.
70cms (Double Clears):
Grace Kelly and Holly; Katie Duddy and Billy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Grace O’Kane and Barney; Olivia McBride and Minstrel; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Henry Irwin and Lily; Erin Wallace and Georgie.
80cms (Double Clears):
Conor McGirr and Bo; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Ava McNally and Bert; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Emma McCaldin and Catman; Mia Scott and Lottie.
90cm (Double Clears):
Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Emma McCaldin and Catman.
1m (Double Clear):
Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
League results
40cm (equal first):
Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Daithi McGarry and Henry; Ella Graham and Billy; Connie O’Hagan and Tilly; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle.
50cm (equal first):
Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Connie O’Hagan and Rocky; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Mia O’Naill and Oreo; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Christina Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Ella Nevin and Rose.
60cm:
1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Mia; 3rd Alex McDonagh and Joey; 4th Aoife Maguire and Stella; 5th Ella Nevin and Rose; 6th Emma Mackey and Ria.
70cm:
1st Amelia Devlin and Mia; 2nd Katie Duddy and Billy; 3rd Grace Kelly and Holly; 4th Henry Irwin and Lily; 5th Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 6th Abby Armstrong and Ricky.
80cm:
1st Isobel Wallace and Bess; 2nd Conor McGirr and Bo; 3rd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 4th Amelia Devlin and Mia; 5th Ellie-Mae McGirr and Storm.
90cm:
1st Isobel Wallace and Bess; 2nd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
1m:
1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
The Ecclesville team now take a short break until their Halloween Show on Sunday 27 October starting at 10am!
The final League for 2024 will commence on Friday 8 November at 6.15pm sharp.