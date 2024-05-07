Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The course consisted of a mixture of coloured and rustic fences, where competitors jumped fences one to eight, and then fences nine to 12 were timed.

These events see competitors awarded with prize money for their efforts, with all information available on Hagans Crofts website.

The day started out with the cross-poles class where the judge was very impressed to see Olivia Ward, at only three years old, being assisted over the course, going clear and coming home with a beautiful ribbon and sweets for their efforts.

Amira Greeves, Sam. (Pic: Dara McCracken)

The 50cm class saw all the fences adjusted to parallels, fillers and spreads were kept out at this stage to allow those moving up from cross-poles to give it a go and gain confidence.

The timer did come into effect over the latter part of the course – fences nine to 12 – which meant that rosettes first to sixth were awarded.

Sophia Taylor and ‘Scarlett’ took home the first place rosette and Caelan Greeves riding ‘Sam’ took the second place rosette home.

Onto the 60cm class where the course took on another dimension, fillers were added across the course and also back poles added to make spreads to some fences.

Sophia Taylor, Scarlett. (Pic: Dara McCracken)

Only four double clears finished the course and, with Sophia Taylor and ‘Scarlett’ completing the course in the fastest time of 34.50 seconds, the pair took the win.

What a successful day for these pair taking home two first place rosettes and prize money for all their efforts.

Second place went to Jacqueline Burnside on ‘Lakeview Magic’, the pair competed the course with a smile on both their faces and, in a time of 37.15 seconds, they certainly had something to celebrate when they took home the second place ribbon and prize money.

The 70cm class was the largest of the day, with a total of 13 competitors the competition was certainly hotting up.

Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer. (Pic: Dara McCracken)

However, with only three double clear rounds, it showed how testing the course was.

Ameera Greeves completed the latter part of the course in the fastest time (29.06 seconds) and was awarded first place including a nice monetary win for the class.

Second place Madison Young and ‘Charlotte’ were delighted with their achievement in this strong class. Well done!

Rosie Strain and her grey mare ‘Angel’ certainly made their mark on the 80cm class, with a faultless and speedy round, in fact the pair achieved the fastest round of the day with a time of 23.97 seconds there was no denying them first place and the colourful rainbow ribbon along with the prize pot for the class.

Rosie Strain, Angel. (Pic: Dara McCracken)

Jessica Byrne was delighted with ‘Crunchies’ performance in the 80cm class as the pair claimed second place in a time of 24.44 seconds.

Onto the 90cm class where competitors where finding it hard to keep poles intact and even having a few sat nav issues.

Clear rounds were feared to be non existent until Molly Marner entered the arena on ‘Rossfad Runaway’. The pair were the only ones to secure a double clear, therefore no-one could take the win away from them! The icing on the cake was that the pair finished the course in a time of 24.25 seconds. Great day for this winning pair as they took home a nice prize pot of cash for all their efforts.

Emma Brown and ‘Elly Bouncer’ were the only ones to take on the 1m class, with just an unfortunate pole down it wasn’t enough to dampen their spirits as they took the win and came home with a beautiful rainbow rosette and some prize money.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first week of this three-week event.

Thank you to Dara McCracken Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Dara McCracken's website.

This Jump Mix Cash Dash event runs across the next two weeks, until 18 May where competitors are awarded with prize money within each class.

To find out more about this Jump Mix Cash Dash event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix results (Saturday 4 May 2024)

Class 1 - Cross-Poles (Clear Rounds):

Olivia Ward, Oscar.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 2. Caelan Greeves, Sam, 3. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Sophia Taylor, Scarlett; 2. Jacqueline Burnside, Lakeview Magic; 3. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 4. Holly McCarroll, Zara; 5. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 6. Chloe Rooney, Toast.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Amira Greeves, Sam; 2. Madison Young, Charlotte; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 4. Georgina Cunningham, Canadian Express; 5. Chloe Rooney, Elvis; 6. Holly Webber, Sim.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Rosie Strain, Angel; 2. Jessica Byrne, Crunchie; 3. Georgina Cunningham, Canadian Express; 4. Molly Marner, Rossfad Runaway; 5. Kerry Parkhill, Lola; 6. Jessica Byrne, Hugo.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Molly Marner, Rossfad Runaway; 2. Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer; 3. Cara Napier, Smidgie.

Class 7 - 1m: