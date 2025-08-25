Horse Week: Keuring at the Castle returns to Necarne
This is where the Dutch inspectors come over from Holland, along with their runners, and inspect the Friesian horses here in Ireland.
The Friesian Horse Association of Great Britain and Ireland are holding this event at Necarne Castle on September 21, kicking off at 8.30am.
As this is the 30th anniversary of The Friesian Horse Association of Great Britain and Ireland, they are also holding a showing show alongside the main Keuring.
Classes will be available for dressage, in hand and driving.
This is for registered, non registered and part bred Friesians horses, but there are also other breed classes as well.
All entries are available on the website in the online shop at fhagbi.co.uk