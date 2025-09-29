Horse Week: Kim and Jessie do the double at Ecclesville

The many qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible. With a record breaking number of 122 entries the action started shortly after 6pm and went on until after 11pm!!

With fantastic record breaking entries for this league the organisers were able to award prizes to the top ten in both the 60cm and 70cm classes.

With this being the fourth of the Leagues for 2025 and the fourth opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class also won valuable points. On 5th December 2025 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the five Leagues.

The many spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills, plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses.

The 60cm and 70cm classes were won by Kim McKevlin riding her lovely pony, Jessie, who were on fabulous form. The 80cm class was won by the very speedy Ella Nevin riding Remy, this new partnership will be one to watch in the future! The 90cm class was a very popular win for Kyra Loughran and her super horse Missy. Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady won the 1m class to round off a great evening of competitive showjumping.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this very successful league. Also thanks to MGM Equestrian, Castlederg who very kindly donated some prizes for the League Final. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.

Results from 26 September

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Priya Keenan and Tilly; Caitlin Funnen and Annie; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Ava Gervin and Chester; Aoife Kelly and Nemo; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Hazel; Annie Burleigh and Hazel; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Rhianne Coaltar and Hazel; Cadhla Kelly and Lottie; Isla Clarke and Princess; Aishlinn McCrory and Shelby; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; Willow Sloane and Buddy; Bob Lee and Dance; Mollie Lee and Yoda.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Dany Bell and Henry; Joey Dickson and Rusty; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Willow Sloane and April; Megan Moore and Aldo; Nancy Teague and Louie; Cassie Donaghy and Lucky; Maddy Rankin and Elon; Myra McCarroll and Lottie; CJ O’Kane and Biscoff.

60cms (Double Clears)

Sierra Melly and Chester; Savannah Wylie and Bleech; Elsie Firth and Henry; Emily Mackey and Hollie; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Rusty; Mia O’Neill and Elvis; Lily McCrea and Joey; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Leila Rose McCabe and Theo; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Molly Lee and Amy; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Nancy Teague and Louie; Maddie Rankin and Elon; Myra McCarroll and Lottie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Henry Coote and Riley; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Kate McCusker and Cobbie; Maddison O’Kane and Chanel.

70cms (Double Clears)

Lucy Broderick and Bleech; Chloe McVarnock and Digby; Cara McCartan and Bo; Lexi Wylie and Holly; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Cassie Donaghy and Mabel; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Amelia Devin and Lady; Ella Nevin and Remy; Kaitlin McCrory and Buttons.

80cms (Double Clears)

Ella Nevin and Remy; Wendy McAleer and Gio; Mollie Lee and Boomerang; Kyra Loughran and Missy.

90cm (Double Clears)

Kyra Loughran and Missy; Stephen O’Brien and Copper; Conor McGirr and Brandy.

1m (Double Clear)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

League Results

40cm 1st=

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Alyssa Breen and Nemo; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Priya Keenan and Tilly; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Amelia McFarland and Rosie; Ava Gervin and Chester; Aoife Kelly and Nemo; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Hazel; Annie Burleigh and Hazel; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Rhianne Coaltar and Hazel; Cadhla Kelly and Lottie; Isla Clarke and Princess; Aishlinn McCrory and Shelby; Emily Irwin and Holly; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Bob Lee and Dancer.

50cm 1st=

Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Sophie Mullan and Digby; Dany Bell and Henry; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Emily Donnelly and Willow; Willow Sloane and April; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Nancy Teague and Louie; Cassie Donaghy and Lucky; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Myra McCarroll and Lottie.

60cm

1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Elsa Lee and Mouse; 4th Molly Lee and Amy; 5th CJ O’Kane and Gucci; 6th Mia O’Neill and Elvis; 7th Aoife Maguire and Stella; 8th Jessica McCarroll and Polly; 9th Willow Sloane and April; 10th Nancy Teague and Louie.

70cm

1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; 3rd Aoife Maguire and Stella; 4th Amelia Devlin and Lady; 5th Ella Nevin and Remy; 6th Ann Stacey and Rocky; 7th Cara McCartan and Bo; 8th Jessica McCarroll and Polly; 9th Chloe McVarnock and Digby; 10th Cassie Donaghy and Mabel.

80cm

1st Ella Nevin and Remy; 2nd Wendy McAleer and Gio; 3rd Katie Nevin and Rose.

90cm

1st Kyra Loughran and Missy; 2nd Conor McGirr and Brandy; 3rd Stephen O’Brien and Copper; 4th Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

1m

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Kyra Loughran and Missy; 3rd Conor McGirr and Brandy; 4th Stephen O’Brien and Copper.

The Ecclesville team now take a short break, with the final league for 2025 commencing on Friday, November 7 at 6.15pm sharp.

