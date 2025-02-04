Horse Week: Local riders honoured at Irish Horse World Awards

Girl power was to the fore as fourteen year old Lily Tunney from Tempo Fermanagh and County Down senior international dressage rider Carolyn Mellor took home Gain Star of the month awards having been voted by readers for their successes in showjumping and dressage.

Lucy Latta was not only a Gain May Star of the month, she also swept to victory to claim the much coveted and prestigious senior eventing rider Irish Horse World silver horse trophy.

Derry ace Daniel Coyle was senior international showjumping rider for the second year for the Irish Horse World silver horse trophy and County Armagh man James Kernan was on top form as chef d'equipe of the winning Children on Horses squad which scooped the April Gain Star of the month title.

MC was RTE commentator and Irish Field advertising manager Brendan McArdle who welcomed the guests and gave detailed accounts of all the winners’ achievements.

Michael Blake, chef d'equipe of the Irish International showjumping team, was given a special recognition award for his contribution to the sport and also collected the senior showjumping prize for Daniel Coyle who was unable to attend.

In his acceptance speeches he said that this year will be equally as competitive and in the future he wanted to see more female riders at international team level for Ireland.

The good and the great from equestrian sport attended including former editor of Irish Field Leo Powell, RDS equestrian boss Pat Hanly and Fiona Sheridan chief equestrian officer. Paul Nolan international dressage and Dublin Horse Show main arena commentator was also among the guests which included sponsors, owners, riders, parents and trainers.

The Derwin family were out in force with young Frano Derwin winning the title of overall Gain champion of the year having won Star of the Month for November after winning two classes a 1.55m three star Grand Prix in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain with Parvati AEG.

He also won team gold and individual silver at the Young Rider European championships with Flexi K. Frano was also junior showjumper of the year having also made his name last May when he won the two star Balmoral Show Grand Prix in Belfast. The talented lad was overall winner of the 2024 Gain Alltech National Grand Prix league winning six Grand Prix events.

Frano is competing in Florida and spoke by video link to the room where he thanked everyone for voting for him. His father Francis collected his award.

James Derwin (16) son of Jim and Jennifer was December Star of the month after winning two classes at Salzburg Show in Austria and runner up in the Pony Grand Prix and the Amadeus Pony Trophy. James in his last years in ponies will proceed to juniors and Children on Horses.

Tom Wachman was October Star of the Month after winning the Valencia 3* Grand Prix on Tabasco de Toxandria. He trains with the Karlswood team in Florida.

Carolyn Mellor was delighted to win the September award having won the Irish National championship at Ballindenisk riding VSH Gouverneur M and taking four other wins. The big title was won thanks to a top score of 66,63 per cent with Gucci.

She her husband Adrian attended the award.

Carolyn said: “I would like to thank everyone for voting for me, it was a wonderful day and I am so pleased to have received this award.”

Carolyn has a full itinerary of shows this year and continues to train with GB based Pammy Hutton.

Lily Tunney (14) had a fantastic day at the awards with her parents Mr and Mrs Gabriel Tunney from Tempo. Gabriel, her personal tutor is himself a former international showjumper with a wealth of experience in training. Lily and her pony Fireman were selected for the Irish pony showjumping team to compete in the Future champions show in Hagen, Germany where they were part of the winning team and before winning the CSIO Pony Grand Prix for the second year.

Marguerite Ryan won the January Star of the Month for breeding McGregor who helped the UAE team win the Sharjah Nations Cup with Abdullah Mohd al Marri in the saddle. McGregor was a star having jumped two clear rounds to help the UAE finish on a zero score.

McGregor was formerly ridden by her son Jack Ryan who has now started his own stable in Belgium having trained with Jos Lansink. McGregor competed at last year’s Olympic Games in Versailles.

Oisin McDonagh (14) won the February award with double wins in combined training and two runners up in the Eventing Ireland Western Region series. Sean Monaghan took the March award having won in Spain at Vejer Shows and had a number of good placings.

James Kernan the brilliant team manager of the Children on Horses Nations Cup team who won in Compiegne, France received the April award, He spoke in glowing terms of the up and coming riders Ted Fagan, Charlie Flynn, Sam Widger, Robbie Sheehan and Daisy O'Dea.

Lucy Latta's great runner up at Badminton May with RCA Patron Saint was her first ever five star event. She had the fastest cross country time of the day at Badminton was Ireland's best result in 59 years.

Michael Blake, with journalist and horse dealer Sally Parkyn, were given special contribution to the industry awards. Michael saw Ireland have two five star Nations Cup wins in 2024 with a further eight podium places at five star. There were seven more wins at three and four star level.

Sally who reports on horse sales and eventing has bought and sold many top event horses and is a selector for Go for Gold sale.

Irish Horse World Silver Horse trophy awards for 2024

Senior Showjumper – Daniel Coyle, Ardmore Derry. 13 victories and 29 podium finishes in FEI competitions. Eight five star wins and world cup wins in Liepzig an Amsterdam. Also won in Dublin, London, Rotterdam Toronto and Calgary. Ocala and crowned Horse of the Year with Legacy in the League of Nations He won 200,000 euro bonus in Barcelona for double clear round. Excelled in Paris Olympics.

Junior Showjumper of the Year – Frano Derwin (20) European team gol and individual silver at FEI Young Rider Europeans. Won the two star Balmoral Show Grand Prix in Belfast. Win in Dublin and a 1.50m win in Morocco. Three star Grand Prix win in Spain. Won the under 25 in Geneva Rolex Show.

Senior Event winner – Lucy Latta - Runner up in Badminton Horse Trials on RCA Patron Saint. Second at Aston Le Walls.

Junior Event rider – Tom Nestor (18) - Junior team silver and individual silver at FEI European championships in Strzegom. Won Ballindenisk and two classes at Lisgarvan and Kilguilkey. Second at Charlbury two star.

Dressage Rider award – Sarah Slattery (34) number 10 in world para rankings. Seventh in Freestyle Paris. A mother of two and works as a beautician alongside competing at the highest level.

1 . Irish Horse World Awards Lily Tunney and her father Gabriel from Tempo Fermanagh celebrating Lily's success at the K Club Irish Field awards in Kildare. The event was staged in the Arnold Palmer Clubhouse. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Irish Horse World Awards James Kernan and Paul Monaghan celebrating their Gain stars of the month. James on behalf of his Children and Horses team and Seam Monaghan also won in Spain. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Irish Horse World Awards Michael Blake, Irish showjumping team chef d'equipe who received a special recognition to industry award with Sally Parkyn, journalist and event horse specialist. (Pic: Lorraine O'Sullivan) Photo: LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN Photo Sales