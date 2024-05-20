Horse Week: Locally trained Winged Leader crowned champion following Taylorstown point-to-point victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Region Spring Sector of the point-to-point season concluded at the Taylorstown meeting at Newry, when the locally trained Winged Leader was crowned All Ireland Champion Point to Pointer.

This followed his ninth successive victory this season and brought his total career tally to 22 wins, plus four hunterchase victories, and in a league of his own between the flags.

The winner, while trained at Derrylin by David Christie, is owned by Portstewart hotelier John Hegarty and Jennifer O’Kane, the former who also owned the multiple winner Finoel which carried his colours to victory 14 times in points two decades ago and was another champion point to pointer for the local owner.

Winged Leader was in top form in his race on Saturday and is now off on his summer holidays after winning the feature sponsored by Away Bookmaker Franco Hughes in memory of his late wife Lynda.

TOP TEAM...from left, John Hegarty and Jennifer O’Kane, owners of the All-Ireland Champion point-to-pointer, with Derrylin trainer David Christie. (Pic: Freelance)

The All-Ireland Champion was always in command in the Newry feature, totally outclassing rivals. The winning rider and regular partner of the champion horse, Barry O’Neill, was completing a double having made a winning debut on the Colin Bowe trained Natus Vincera in the mares maiden when hitting the front prior to the final fence and quickly asserting on the long run in.

Smile Back, trained by former rider and a Northern Region Champion Mark O’Hare, with the winner owned by his wife Sara, won the opener at connections home meeting.

The local mare, trained at Newry, was tracking the leading duo First Candidate and Be My Design when they fell three from home, but at the finish was capable of scoring by an eased down by eight lengths and is now destined for the sales ring.

Jamie Scallan was another rider who doubled up at the venue, landing the five year old gelding maiden on the Sean Doyle trained Orderoftheday in a photo finish denying Smokinginthedark by a head before repeating the feat with Ronnie Rules claiming the older geldings maiden, again by a head, having made all also giving trainer Sean Doyle a double and is another destined for the sales ring.

All Ireland Champion point to pointer Winged Leader in action. (Pic: Freelance)

Myleno, trained at Downpatrick by Patrick Turley, won the concluding winners contest following up recent success at Irvinestown and the victor partnered by Darragh Hanlon the combination having hit the front a mile from home at the testing track.

Taylorstown point-to-point results

First Race:

1st Smile Back (Noel McParlan) 4/1 co fav;

2nd Stylia;

3rd Bobbigrey.

11 ran 8 – 2

Second Race:

1st Orderoftheday (Jamie Scallan) 3/1 jt fav;

2nd Smokeinginthedark;

3rd Proper leader.

8 ran head – 81/2

Third Race:

1st Natus Vincere (Barry O’Neill) 6/4 fav;

2nd Giveupyerauldsins;

3rd Hendrick’s Girl.

8 ran 71/2 – 2

Fourth Race:

1st Ronnies Rules (Jamie Scallan) 7/1;

2nd Catalani;

3rd Chasingouttheblues.

13 ran head – 17

Fifth Race:

1st Winged Leader (Barry O’Neill) 2/5 fav;

2nd Gorthill;

3rd The jam Man;

3 ran 71/2 – 6

Sixth Race:

1st Myleno ( Darragh Hanlon ) 9/4;

2nd Harrenhal;

3rd Cash Cut.