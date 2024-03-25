Horse Week: Looking forward to an exciting showjumping league final at Ecclesville

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

With more Super League 2024 points on offer for the top six in each class, from the 60cm through to the 1m classes, this will be a great bonus for the riders!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Aoife Robinson and Small Barney jumped in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Results from 22 March

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Matthew Stewart and Tilly; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Storm; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Bob Lee and Teddy; Henry Johnston and Speedy.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Lucy Campbell and Hellie went clear in both the 70cm and 80cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Cillian Nugent and Spaghetti; Aoife McKnight and Small Barney; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Lily Sayers and Bo; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Lily Wilds and Ging; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Nevin and Blue; Leah Preston and Rocky; Emma Hamill and Cookie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Bob Lee riding Ted, with a red rosette for his clear round in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Advertisement

Advertisement