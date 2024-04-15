Zara Smyth riding Tilly in Class 4 at Lusk's. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Events were being cancelled all around Northern Ireland, but conditions were excellent at Lusk Equestrian Centre.

The 60cm class was well supported, giving the novice riders the chance to get on the showjumping ladder.

Everyone got a chance to jump two rounds – even those who were not clear in the first round – however, only the first round clears were eligible for prize money.

Riona Savage jumping Thronhill Jenny in Class 5 at Lusk's. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Lusk Liveries had a super day in the placings, with Sophie Curry taking the win in the 70cm class with her 32-year-old pony, Georgia Shannon on Daisy was second in a large 80cm class, Charlotte Patterson on Ballyrobin Black Phantom was second in a strong 1m class, and minor placings went to Rebecca Belshaw, Madison McAfee and Aimee Webb in the 60cm, 70cm and 1.10m respectively.

The weather held up all day until the 1.10m when Jonny Steele competed on his eighth out of 11 rides in a torrential shower.

Showjumping continues next Sunday (April 21st) and, again, on Sunday, April 28th. Entries should be made to Sarah Whiteside on mob. 07840 117132 as usual.

Results as follows:

Emma Dodds riding Bounce Like Tigger in Class 1. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Class 1 – 60cm:

1st Emma Dodds, Bounce Like Tigger;

2nd William Steele, Tootsie;

3rd Rebecca Belshaw, Hector;

Sophie Curry jumping King in Class 2. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

4th Farrah Davidson, Rummy;

5th Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles;

6th William Steele, Scooby.

Class 2 – 70cm:

Lexi Wallace jumping Bit Of A Pickle in Class 3 at Lusk's. (Pic: Martin O'Neill)

1st Sophie Curry, King;

2nd Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx;

3rd Maddie McAfee, Rhea;

4th Sophie Lindsay, Robbie;

5th Lexi Wallace, Molly Mae;

6th Amira Greeves, Sadie.

Andrew Greer on Poppy in Class 6. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Class 3 – 80cm:

1st Lexi Wallace, Bit of a Pickle;

2nd Georgia Shannon, Daisy;

3rd Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally;

4th Emma McNeill, Paddy;

5th Sharon Lappin, Amigo;

6th Nadia Donnelly, Tim.

Class 4 – 90cm:

1st Zara Smyth, Tilly;

2nd Jenny McCurry, Maximus;

3rd Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife;

4th Yvonne O’Neill, Lola;

5th Gwen Scott, Theo;

6th Sharon Lappin, Amigo.

Class 5 – 1m:

1st Riona Savage, Thornhill Jenny;

2nd Charlotte Patterson, Ballyrobin Black Panther;

3rd Rachel Keys, Casey;

4th Andrew Greer, Poppy;

5th Jonny McCallion, Seb;

6th Ruth Cousins, Jerry.

Class 6 – 1m10:

1st Andrew Greer, Poppy;

2nd Rachel Keys, Casey;

3rd Aimee Webb, Nala;