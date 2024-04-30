Horse Week: Meadows Equestrian Centre hosts thrilling Spring Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event showcased a stellar line-up of competitors across various classes, from promising young horses to experienced Grand Prix jumpers.

The competition, which ran from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28, witnessed horse and rider combinations from across the country vying for top honours in their respective categories.

The opening day set the tone with Charlotte Harding taking the win in the 80cms class aboard Heather Bagchus’ Red Cloud Warrior.

Katie Scott riding Killadeas Cruise with Diamonds. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

The 90cms saw a multi-way tie for first place, underscoring the depth of talent among the participants.

The one metre class also ended in a divide, showcasing the consistent quality of the competitors.

The 1.10m class was fiercely contested, with Taryn McClurkin claiming victory on Innocense, closely followed by an impressive line-up of skilled riders and horses.

The higher stakes 1.20m and 1.30m classes were also hotly contested, with Ann Galvin’s Tra Houston, ridden by Lucy Morton, and Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Legaland, with Abby Morton in the saddle, taking the top spots respectively.

Joshua Lynch riding Clovalent, winners of the Glenpatrick Horseboxes 1.30m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Saturday’s competition was highlighted by the DAFM Studbook Series Qualifiers for five, six, and seven-year-old horses.

These classes not only showcased the promising young talent, but also served as a stepping stone to the finals.

In both the five-year-old and six-year-old qualifiers, the course design team whittled the 80-strong entry down to result in 40 going through to the grand finale on Sunday.

Notably, Brian Mc Conville's horses excelled with a win in the Seven-Year-Old Qualifier with BWE Vain Hero ridden by the Shane O'Reilly. O’Reilly also navigated BWE Special Rose to third place in the qualifier to ensure that Ballyward Equestrian went double handed into the final.

Vincent Byrne riding CBI Bella Donna, winners of the Gain/Alltech 1.40m National Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

The Glenpatrick Horseboxes 1.30m Grand Prix was a spectacle of skill and precision, culminating in an exciting win for Keonan Stables Ltd’s Clovalent under Joshua Lynch’s expert guidance.

The championships drew to a close on Sunday with the DAFM Studbook Series Finals, where 20 combinations shared the spoils in the Five-Year-Old-Final and 18 combinations divided the prize fund in the six-year-old class.

Brian Mc Conville’s BWE Special Rose took top honours in their seven-year-old age category, BWE Vain Hero ridden by the Shane O'Reilly also claimed second place to take home the lion’s share of the €3400 on offer from Horse Sport Ireland.

The prestigious GAIN|Alltech 1.40m National Grand Prix was a battle of the elite, with Kayleigh Soden’s CBI Bella Donna, ridden by Vincent Byrne, clinching the coveted first place.

Megan McGrory riding LE Echo, winners of the 5YO Final. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Byrne who went double-handed into the jump off of nine, also placed seventh with Flaminia Straumann’s Quantino.

The MEC Amateur Championship celebrated the dedication of amateur riders, with Naomi Mc Cavana emerging victorious on Ferro Charm.

For more information, full results, and upcoming events, please visit the Meadows Equestrian Centre's official website www.themec.co.uk or contact them on 028 383 22417.

Results, Friday 26th April

80cms:

1. Heather Bagchus’ Red Cloud Warrior (Charlotte Harding).

Naomi McCavana riding Ferro Charm, winners of the MEC Amateur Championship. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

90cms:

Divided between Kirsten Farr’s Candy R (Tom Hearne), Brenda Carville’s Castlelodge Osmium Rose (Lauren Carville), Jodi Morrison’s Dernahatten Hero (Lauren Carville), Grace sheridan’s HHS Arizona (Grace sheridan), Christine Campbell’s KelticTouch (Christine Campbell), Keith Ennis’ Papillon TN (Elaine O’Neill), Jamie Landers’ Paris JPL (Jamie Landers).

1 Metre:

Divided between Brian McConville’s Billy santandiago (Shane O'Reilly), Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly), Gary Jackson’s Dstud Billy Elliot (Gary Jackson), Gary Jackson’s Dstud Ghosted (Gary Jackson), Clare Sloan’s Mosstown Du Seigneur (Eva Sloan).

1.10m:

1. Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin); 2. Keonan Stables Ltd’s erico (Lisa Rosbotham); 3. Clare Sloan’s MCS LORD MUZE (Clare Sloan); 4. Ann Galvin’s Tra Houston (Lucy Morton); 5. Alexander Hamilton’s I Am Zaltan (Shane Dalton); 6. Mavis Stewart’s Dominance GSS Z (Patricia Stewart Greer).

1.20m:

1. Ann Galvin’s Tra Houston (Lucy Morton); 2. Stephen Gibson’s SGS Pride of the Hill (Stephen Gibson); 3. Darragh Ryan`s Chaque Vie VT Willbeke z (Darragh Ryan); 4. Alexander Hamilton`s Drimoleague (ISH) (Shane Dalton); 5. Brian McAuley`s Larkhill Cruisette (Jonathan Smyth); 6. Darragh Ryan’s Lady Blue Du Pont Letot (Darragh Ryan).

1.30m:

1. Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Legaland (Abby Morton); 2. Brian Mc Conville’s Bwe caprice semilly (IHR) (James O'Reilly); 3. Allison Mercer’s Jalandra (Ellie Humphries); 4. Caroline Gibson’s Hollywood KWPN (Annie Gibson); 5. Darragh Ryan’s As You Want Z (Darragh Ryan); 6. Brian McConville’s Billy Fern (Shane O'Reilly).

Results, Saturday 27th April

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 5-Year-Old Qualifier:

Divided amongst Judy Murphy’s Javas Hashtag (Taylor Croke); Isabel Burke’s Zlatnovia(Shane Dalton); Brooklyn Edwards, Mr Cava Blue (Brooklyn Edwards); Alexander Hamilton’s I Am Zaltan (Shane Dalton); Maria Laverty’s White Quarry Quality (Hallie Crowe); Richard J W Smyth’s Mulvin Ganesh Melanie (Jonathan Smyth); Megan McGrory,s Le Echo (Megan McGrory); Paul Fynes’ Odarina J.D. (Kirsten Fynes); Katie O Sullivan’s Grc Einstein (Katie O Sullivan); Linda Murphy’s OSH Shirsheen (Brendan Murphy); Michael Roche’s MHB Million Magic (Michael Roche); Breda Perrin’s LKS Florence (Richard Kerins); Mary McShane’s Rosscarberys VIP (Mary McShane); Niamh O'Connor Barry’s Grennanstown Silver Service (Niamh O'Connor Barry); Lorcan Hennessy’s Ballynoe Tyson Clover (Mark Cleary); Brian McConville’s BWE Thunder Valdi (James O'Reilly); Andrew Thompson’s Fee Nix (Ellen Thompson); Hugo McAlpine’s Brianna B (John McEntee); Glenn Martin’s Ballyheerin Bay Beauty (Ellie Rose Martin); Casey Phair’s Long Way From The White Hill (Casey Phair); Daryl Somerville’s Roughan Vantage (Daryl Somerville); Annmarie Dunne’s Gordan Cushlas RSZ Z (Vincent Byrne); Hannah Patterson’s Bannagh Cornet (Hannah Patterson); Angela Waras’s Hallsmill Dignity (Angela Waras); Keith Ennis’ Rosconnell Tango (Elaine O'Neill); Hibernia Horses Ltd’s Jungfrau Du Thot (Lucy Morton); Derek McConnell’s Farrellys Contessa (Derek McConnell); Zoe Harvey’s Mullabrack Miss Molly (Lucy Morton); Derek McConnell’s Tomgar Fusion (Derek McConnell); Laura Brown-McCann’s Gracefield Aberama Gold (Stephen Andrew Brown); Kieran O'Brien’s Baskin Centerfold (Aidan O'Brien); Nicholas Butler’s Crossriver Lackavrea (Nicholas Butler); Tomas Ryan’s Gurtera Venture MF (Darragh Ryan); Maurice Cousins’ Kincullia Draco (Brendan Murphy); Brian Mc Conville’s Bossa Nova Boy (Shane O'Reilly); Daniel Coyle’s Uptown Christov (Megan Mc Gettigan); Feargal White’s Zuperman BC Z (Anna White); Daniel Coyle’s Stracomers Casall (Aidan O'Brien); Gareth Carlisle & Jacqueline Wright’s MT Kenobis Touch (Clare Abbott); Derek McConnell’s Aughavore Fury (Derek McConnell); John Fee’s Fee Dallas Debut (Catherine Thornton); Kenneth Graham’ s Lenamore Hey Boy (Kenneth Graham); Aoife Kelly & TR Sporthorses’ Olazabal N (Tom Hearne); Kenneth Graham’s Lenamore Belter (Megan Mc Gettigan); Anne Brennan’s Tullyrock Quality Succession (Mary McShane); Katheryne McCracken’s Mallbeck (Shane Treanor) and Shane Walsh’s Lowhill Chatter Box (Louis Mellier).

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 6-Year-Old Qualifier:

Divided amongst Stephen Grieve’s Killadeas Cruise With Diamonds (Katie Scott); Clare Abbott’s MT Luxaan (Clare Abbott); Tom Jones’ Carrick Quidams Flake (Louis Mellier); Linda Courtney’s LCC Dunard Lady Dominator (Brendan Murphy); Brian McConville’s Susan II (James O'Reilly); Joann Gibson’s Frankly Freda (Joshua Lynch); Hogg Sport Horses Trench Hill (James Hogg); Clive Nuzum’s Lookout Bandits Vision (Cian Byrne); McFadden Equine’s Orville Jack (Cara Mc Fadden); Zoe Connolly’s Brockagh Field Cailin (Zoe Connolly); Brian McConville’s BWE Windsor (Shane O'Reilly); Richard J W Smyth’s Crystal Edd (Jonathan Smyth); Michael Shaw’s, Knockahaw Chilli Sam (Derek Shaw); Jenny McBride, Ballypatrick Hero (Jodie Creighton); Brian Hutchinson’s Svs Zinno (Jodie Creighton); Annmarie Dunne’s CSF Thomascourt Zena (Vincent Byrne); Hallie Crowe’s Nikita- (KWPN) (Hallie Crowe); Jennifer Crowley’s Realteens Orestus (Richard Kerins); Jordan Coyle’s Royal Du Rouet (Camryn Clarke); Cormac Mc Elroy’s Avas Leap (Michael Roche); Rachel Brown, Premier Truffle (Rachel Brown); Gillian Creighton’s Quinteros Mr Popular (Jodie Creighton); Andrew Thompson’s Cold Play S Z (zang) (Beth Thompson); Regula Wassmer’s Belmondo (Megan Mc Gettigan); Judy Murphy’s Java’s lynx (Taylor Croke); David Conlon’s Midsomer (David Conlon); Belmont House Stud Ltd’s Mr Connery B (Vincent Byrne); Mavis Stewart’s Sylene van twelve oaks (Patricia Stewart Greer); Caroline Gaston’s Mhb Magnum Splendor (Jonathan Smyth); Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Electra Diamond (Shane Treanor); Tommy Mcmahon’s Kilmurry Castle (Nicholas Butler); Eric Smith’s Ardress Carrera VDL (Stephen Smith); Bryan Horgan’s Knocknacara Boy (Peter Flanagan); Minister For Defence, Kilfarissey To Rome (2/ LT Ruari Clarke); Robin Bingham, CSF Zita (Angela Waras); Jackson Laing, GS Benedicti (Jackson Laing); Minister For Defence’s (CBI Slieve Bloom (Capt James Whyte); Gary Stewart’s Domino Z (Patricia Stewart Greer); Neal Doherty’s Ballachino (Oliver Doherty); Keith Ennis’s Bp Gifted (Elaine O'Neill); Edward Doyle’s Clydo Z (Edward Doyle Jnr); Linda Courtney’s LCC Showtime (Brendan Murphy); Siobhan Dunne’s Mhb Ask Cazaan (Tara Dunne); Gary Stewart’s GSS Impulse (Patricia Stewart Greer); Tom Jones’ Carrick Quidams Ambassador (Louis Mellier).

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 7-Year-Old Qualifier:

1. Brian McConville’s BWE Vain Hero (Shane O’Reilly); 2. Darragh Ryan’s Lady Blue Du Pont Letot (Darragh Ryan); 3. Brian McConville’s BWE Special Rose (Shane O’Reilly); 4. Elizabeth Eames’ Top De Semilly (Paddy Eames); 5. Susanne Kerins’ Rsk Quality Cruise (Richard Kerins); 6. Allison Mercer’s Rossmount Luis (Ellie Humphries).

Glenpatrick Horseboxes 1.30m Grand Prix:

1. Keonan Stables Ltd’s Clovalent (Joshua Lynch); 2. Michael Hayden’s Primo Aliboo Blue ABF (Mark Cleary); 3. Gerry Marron’s Kinmar Bespoke (John McEntee); 4. Flaminia Straumann’s Quantino (Vincent Byrne); 5. Sarah Riley’s Caltra Classic (HSI) (Joanne Blair); 6. Toni Quail’s Ringfort Rua (Ellie Humphries).

90cms (M):

Divided between Sarah Duffy’s Ballistic M2S (Erica O’Neill), Craig Carson’s Calcourt Dynamic (Craig Carson), Robert Lowry’s Cullion Annie Get Your Gun (Sean Nangle), Cheryl Smyth’s Flora Dora (Cheryl Smyth), Christine Campbell’s KelticTouch (Christine Campbell), Emma Thompson’s Loughries Hoodunit (Emma Thompson), Patricia Kavanagh and Catherine Thornton’s Millonix (Catherine Thornton), Adam Ferris’ Newmarket Pretty Lady (Barry Griffin), John Jackson’s Nimrod Ihr (Anna Jackson), Susanne Lynam’s Owenriff River (Clara lynam), Sheena Kerr’s Pegasus (HPA) (Sheena Kerr), Lucy Maher’s Star of Camelot (Lucy Maher), Shirley A Hurst’s Tattygare Me Me Me (Catherine Thornton), Sarah Agnew’s Tiger vd Bisschop (Luke Devlin), Siobhan Dunne’s Vinny C (Tara Dunne), Tanya Smith’s Wellview Dun Talkin (Mya Morrison).

1m (M):

Divided between Cheryl Smyth’s Ardnacashel highlight (Scarlet Thompson), Sarah Duffy’s Ballistic M2S (Erica O’Neill), Niamh McFall’s Bay of Biscay (Niamh McFall), Glenn Martin’s Beach House (Ellie Rose Martin), Elaine Morrow’s Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Roslyn Brown’s Cascum Kalel (Samantha Dale), Pauline McKeown’s Castlefield Mia (Pauline McKeown), Courtney Sloan’s Chanel 18 (Courtney Sloan), Zoe Bradley’s Ciloubelle Van't Velpehof Z (Zoe Bradley), Shane Kenny’s Clooncastle Clementine (Shane Kenny), John Jackson’s Creggaun Cruz (Anna Jackson), Billy Adrain’s Del Boy OBOS (Sophie Adrain), Jane Gibbons’ Dernahatten Doyle (Stephen Gibbons), Mary McLeigh’s Dunnanew Lilly (Mary McLeigh), Cheryl Smyth’s Flora Dora (Cheryl Smyth), Edna Gamble’s Garryduff Living Doll (Katie Gibson), Karen Pearson’s Hanley News (Karen Pearson), Judy Murphy’s javas Dallas (Kieran Williams), Billy Adrain’s JE T AIME BE BE (Billy Adrain), Una Mcsorley’s Kilmainham Roan (Una Mcsorley), Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd’s King Of Troy (Ryan Haselden), Shane Kenny’s Leestone Emeresky (Shane Kenny), Wilma Farquhar’s Liminary Dynamite (Wilma Farquhar), Sarah McLean’s Lisnawhiggle Happiness (Sarah McLean), Michael Roche’s Lockdown Lucky (Michael Roche), Elizabeth Hermans’ Loughehoe Rebel (Lauren Hermans), Lisa Allen's Lougherne Bellisima (Lisa Allen), Claire Conlon’s Mini Big Time (Claire Conlon), Joanna Curran’s Mirdads Jebreeel (Shannon Curran), Edward Doyle’s Nardick (Edward Doyle), Adam Ferris’ Newmarket Pretty Lady (Barry Griffin), Jamie Landers’ Paris JPL (Jamie Landers), Anneka Knox’s Patch Mills Sportsman (Anneka Knox), Jane Gibbons’ Rathfredagh Ash (Stephen Gibbons), Richard Murray’s Shirsheen Dollar Girl (Richard Murray), Lucy Maher’s Star of Camelot (Lucy Maher), Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd’s Susie Quatro (Ryan Haselden), Dervla Boylan’s Tanglemane Magical Flame (Dervla Boylan), Margaret Fullerton’s TBS Callan Valley Cruise (Ronald Morton), Samantha Dale’s Threeseas (Samantha Dale), Briony Murphy’s Top Tikket (Darragh Murphy).

1.10m (M):

1. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd’s China Man (HSI) (Cian Byrne); 2. Danielle Logan`s Demero (Danielle Logan); 3. Robert McKee’s Lady of Honour (Robert McKee); 4. LG Equine Limited’s Evolve Gold Label (Lauryn Baxter); 5. Charlotte Brown’s Carrignard Rosies Touch (Shane Treanor); 6. Patrick Talbot’s Drumcairne (Lucy Morton).

1.20m (M):

1. Sarah Duffy’s Shanbo What A Prince (Olivia Duffy); 2. Brogen McCrum’s Tailormade For Me (Brogen McCrum); 3. Stephen Moore’s Charline Z (Alfie Adair); 4. Paula McLaughlin’s Star La Tuliere (Katie McLaughlin); 5. Stephanie Williamson’s Hot, Dotty (Luke Campbell); 6, Deirdre McMordie’s Drumaclan Jack (Sara McMordie).

Results, Sunday 28th April

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 5-Year-Old Final:

Divided Amongst Megan McGrory’s LE ECHO (Megan McGrory); Paul Fynes’s Odarina J.D. (Kirsten Fynes); Andrew Thompson’s Fee Nix (Ellen Thompson); Richard J W Smyth’s Mulvin Ganesh Melanie (Jonathan Smyth); Derek McConnell’s Farrellys Contessa (Derek McConnell); Derek McConnell’s Tomgar Fusion (Derek McConnell); Linda Murphy’s OSH Shirsheen (Brendan Murphy); Nicholas Butler’s Crossriver Lackavrea (Nicholas Butler); Hugo Mcalpine’s Brianna B (John McEntee); Katheryne McCracken’s Mallbeck (Shane Treanor); Annmarie Dunne’s Gordan Cushlas RSZ Z (Vincent Byrne); Maurice Cousins’ Kincullia Draco (Brendan Murphy); Alexander Hamilton, I Am Zaltan (Shane Dalton); Lorcan Hennessy’s Ballynoe Tyson Clover (Mark Cleary); Kieran O'Brien’s Baskin Centerfold (Aidan O'Brien); Mary McShane, Rosscarberys VIP (Mary McShane); Hibernia Horses Ltd’s Jungfrau Du Thot (Lucy Morton); Zoe Harvey’s, Mullabrack Miss Molly (Lucy Morton); Daniel Coyle’s Uptown Christov (Megan Mc Gettigan); Anne Brennan’s Tullyrock Quality Succession (Mary McShane).

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 6-Year-Old Final:

Divided between Stephen Grieve’s Killadeas Cruise With Diamonds (Katie Scott); 2. Jackson Laing’s GS Benedicti (Jackson Laing); 3. Joann Gibson’s Frankly Freda (Joshua Lynch); 4. Clare Abbott’s MT Luxaan (Clare Abbott); 5. Hallie Crowe’s Nikita- (KWPN) (Hallie Crowe); 6. McFadden Equine’s Orville Jack (Cara Mc Fadden); Annmarie Dunne’s CSF Thomascourt Zena (Vincent Byrne); Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Electra Diamond (Shane Treanor); Linda Courtney’s LCC Dunard Lady Dominator (Brendan Murphy); Keith Ennis’ Bp Gifted (Elaine O’Neill); Jenny McBride’s Ballypatrick Hero (Jodie Creighton); Tom Jones’ Carrick Quidams Flake (Louis Mellier); David Conlon’s Midsomer (David Conlon); Brian Mc Conville’s Bwe Windsor (Shane O'Reilly); Tom Jones’ Carrick Quidams Ambassador (Louis Mellier); Caroline Gaston’s Mhb Magnum Splendor (Jonathan Smyth); Cormac Mc Elroy’s AVAS LEAP (Michael Roche); Linda Courtney’s LCC Showtime (Brendan Murphy).

DAFM Studbook Series Show jumping 7-Year-Old Final:

1. Brian McConville’s BWE Special Rose (Shane O’Reilly); 2. Brian McConville’s BWE Vain Hero (Shane O’Reilly); 3. Darragh Ryan’s Royal Majestic D’or (Darragh Ryan); 4. Tom Spence’s Boleybawn Genio (Darren Irwin); 5. LG Equine Limited’s Max The Outlaw (Stephen Wentzel); 6. Richard Bourns’ Dynamic Touched Numo Z (Joanne Blair).

GAIN|Alltech 1.40m Nat Grand Prix:

1. Kayleigh Soden’s CBI Bella Donna (Vincent Byrne); 2. Noletta Smyth & Roy Craig’s Mulvin Lights Out (Jonathan Smyth); 3. Minister For Defence`s Hawthorn Hill (Capt James Whyte); 4. Sorcha Hennessy’s Inlaws Manolo (Derek Mcconnell); 5. Linda Courtney’s LCC Bond (Brendan Murphy); 6. Victoria Clarke’s Conto De Reve (Camryn Clarke).

MEC Amateur Championship:

1. Naomi McCavana’s Ferro Charm (Naomi McCavana); 2. Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin); 3. Sarah Kinnear’s Elf Queen (Sarah Kinnear); 4. Beverly Irwin’s Queen De La Pierre Z (Beverly Irwin); 5. Chloe Crozier’s Lightning Strikes (HSI) (Chloe Crozier); 6. Denis O'Brien’s Jipp (Denis O'Brien).

1m Championship (M):

Divided between Rachelle Harding’s Crossmaglen Bandit (Charlotte Harding), Grace McGarry’s Imanthos (Grace McGarry), Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Kamiro (Sophie McKeen), Alma Hourigan’s Cuffesgrange Caballus (Jessica Johnston), Grace McGarry’s My Cashel Clover (Grace McGarry), Niamh McFall’s Bay of Biscay (Niamh McFall), Elaine Morrow’s Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Jayne Clarke’s Velvet Flare (Charlotte Harding), Helen Brannen’s Run This Town (Grace Brannen), Lorraine Lyttle’s Coolas (Lorraine Lyttle), Pauline McKeown’s Castlefield Mia (Pauline McKeown), Joanna Curran’s Mirdads Jebreeel (Shannon Curran), Wilma Farquhar’s Liminary Dynamite (Wilma Farquhar), Sarah Kinnear’s Dstud Jessie J (Sarah Kinnear), Rafal Biskup’s Harrow Prince (Nikola Biskup), Jim Maneely’s Amigo VH Winkenshof Z (Hannah Maneely), Courtney Sloan’s Chanel 18 (Courtney Sloan), Joanna Curran’s Drumcullen Lady (Joanna Curran), Jenny Doran’s Trinity Too (Jenny Doran), Bryan Horgan’s Ellys boy (Peter Flanagan), Michael Roche’s Carrickview Louisa (Michael Roche).

1.10m Championship (M):

1. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd’s China Man (HSI) (Cian Byrne); 2. Danielle Logan’s Demero (Danielle Logan); 3. David Rankin’s Emiel (Lola Rankin); 4. Lisa Patterson’s Little miss shutterfly (Lisa Patterson); 5. Elizabeth Hermans’s Loughehoe Rebel (Lauren Hermans); 6. Ian Moore’s Pinecrcoft Galaxy (Ian Moore).

1.20m Championship (M):

