Horse Week: Megan and 'Western Ocala' take Champion Horse at Hagans Croft

Megan Houston, Western Ocala. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The day started out with the horse classes, with Julie Donaghy Simpson taking the win in the 60cm class and second in the 70cm class on ‘Hobnob’. This is only ‘Hobnob’s’ second time out competing and he is certainly proving himself as a working hunter and getting in great mileage as Julie prepares him for Balmoral.

First in the 70cm horse class was Caroline Chambers and her new mare ‘Whitethorn Lane’, these pair have an exciting future ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onto the 80cm horse classes and, with a total of nine competitors, the competition was certainly starting to hot up and clear rounds were becoming all the more important.

Ruth English, Eagle. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Taking the win finishing on a score of 94/100, receiving a prefect 10 for tack and turnout, Jackie Conn and ‘Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks’ were out on top form and certainly impressed judge, Chloe Thompson, as they went on to be awarded Reserve Champion Horse on the day. Well done!

Ruth English and ‘Eagle’ took first place in the 85cm small hunter class, with Jamie Gibson and ‘Lily of the Valley’ in second place.

Again, Julie Donaghy Simpson jumped into top position, this time in the 90cm class on her gelding ‘He's the Lad’, with Megan Houston taking the win in the 1m class on her grey Connemara ‘Western Ocala’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan was delighted to then go into the championship show and to go on to achieve the accolade of Champion Horse on the day.

Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The afternoon session saw the ponies descend upon Hagans Croft with some competitors travelling as far away as Fermanagh.

It was a successful day for the Turley family as Darcy and ‘Maisie’ took the win in the 60cm class and Emily taking the win in the 1m class riding ‘Budore Mystic Legend’.

Ellie Murphy was also in winning form as she took the win in both the 70cm class on ‘Bronheulog Harvey’ and the win in the 80cm class on ‘Chantilly Pocket Rocket’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Chloe Thompson had a few hard decisions to make in the championship show, and it was that all important gallop that made the difference – Ellie Murphy took Champion Pony on ‘Chantilly Pocket Rocket’ and Darcy Turley and ‘Maisie’ took Reserve Champion.

Jackie Conn, Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The pair were delighted to celebrate with a victory lap and of course a gallop!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth week of their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers.

Thanks are extended to judge Chloe Thompson and scribe Alistair McDonald.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website, www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk, or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Darcy Turley, Maisie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working Hunter League & NIF qualifiers (Saturday, April 13th 2024)

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Horse:

Megan Houston, Western Ocala.

Reserve Champion Horse:

Jackie Conn, Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob; 2. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 3. Fiona Sweeney, Stella.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Caroline Chambers, Whitethorn Lane; 2. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob; 3. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 4. Michael McGaffin, Magic; 5. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 6. Michael McGaffin, Caesar.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Jackie Conn, Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks; 2. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 3. Marina Stewart, Troy; 4. Michael McGaffin, Cathal; 5. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 6. Michael McGaffin, Magic.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Ruth English, Eagle; 2. Jamie Gibson, Lily of the Valley; 3. Amy Robinson, Sherry; 4. Zara Burney, Two's Company.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's The Lad; 2. Marina Stewart, Troy; 3. Kathryn Knox, Springvale O'Grady; 4. Dalton Ashfield, Kinnego Centrestage.

Class 6 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 2. Bernadette Curry, Teo's Chance; 3. Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's The Lad; 4. Megan Stewart, Sid; 5. Emily Jayne McPolin, Ronnie.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Pony:

Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket.

Reserve Champion:

Darcy Turley, Maisie.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Darcy Turley, Maisie; 2. Violet Campbell, Highthyme Anastasia; 3. Rachel Price, Harry.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Ellie Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey; 2. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 3. Darcy Turley, Maisie; 4. Gigi Roelle, Jupiter Olympus; 5. Erin McDaid, Molly.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket; 2. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie; 3. Anna Sloan, Ballyvary Doon; 4. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 5. Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 6. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend.Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M: