Horse Week: Narrow Water Sud and Equestrian Centre hold fourth week of Botanica Cash Back Dressage League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sun was shining and the atmosphere was relaxed as competitors performed some very nice tests in front of the day’s judge, Ivor Harper.

A special event also took place on the day where competitors had the opportunity to have professional photos taken by Blackhorse Photography in the stunning bluebell woods at Narrow Water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Narrow Water Equestrian centre is truly lucky to have such amazing facilities in a unique location.

Shannon Magee riding Golden Eye in the bluebell woods at Narrow Water Stud and Equestrian Centre. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

A big thank you to all who participated, as well as the judge, Ivor, and scribe, Stephen, and not to forget the main sponsor, Botanica.