Horse Week: Narrow Water Sud and Equestrian Centre hold fourth week of Botanica Cash Back Dressage League
The sun was shining and the atmosphere was relaxed as competitors performed some very nice tests in front of the day’s judge, Ivor Harper.
A special event also took place on the day where competitors had the opportunity to have professional photos taken by Blackhorse Photography in the stunning bluebell woods at Narrow Water.
Narrow Water Equestrian centre is truly lucky to have such amazing facilities in a unique location.
A big thank you to all who participated, as well as the judge, Ivor, and scribe, Stephen, and not to forget the main sponsor, Botanica.
The league continues on May 12, where competitors will have that last chance for unique bluebell photos.Results from April 21Intro A:1st Shannon Magee, Canary Row, 69.13%;2nd Bernadette Bennett, Rosie, 68.48%;3rd Eva Skora, Jara, 68.04% (68);4th Noelle Byrne, Jazz, 68.04% (67);5th Claire Ervine, My Boy Ed, 64.57%.Under 10s:1st Ruari Reavey, Cheeky Chicco, 66.09%.Intro B:1st Shannon Magee, Canary Row, 71.09%;2nd Noelle Byrne, Jazz, 67.39%;3rd = Daisy Byrne, Wuvely, 66.52%(67);3rd = Lynsay Noble, Sachet De Thè, 66.52%(67);4th Katie Ann Ohare, Fred, 66.52% (65).Under 10s:1st Clodagh Wallace, Georgia, 65.43%.Preliminary 7:1st Lucy Marshall, Beau, 68.18%;2nd Fiona Fitzgibbon, Ivy, 67.50%(68);3rd Daisy Byrne, Wuvely, 67.50% (66);4th Tegan McCoy, Georgia, 66.36%;5th Katie Adams, Wheatfields Charlie, 65.23%;6th Will Glendinning, 62.05%.Preliminary 18:1st Lucy Marshall, Beau, 67.69%;2nd Susie Hill, Burke’s Peerage, 64.81%.