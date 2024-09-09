DROMORE trainer Natalie Lupini yet again supplied success at Down Royal when Saint Brandon landed the Auction Maiden providing jockey Billy Lee with a double.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well supported favourite was settled in second behind the front running Red Scarlet and responded gamely when asked in the closing stages.

Lee said: “We didn’t go quick early which suited and I got the perfect lead into the straight before asking him. It was a good performance – you rarely get a clear run up the inside here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lupini commented: “He ran well at Galway and Billy said it sharpened him up.

Sir Jeremy trained by Ado Mc Guinness with Ronan Whelan aboard was the runaway winner of the second division of the Nursery handicap and looks one to follow. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

“He’s a nice horse and the Auction Race Series final would be the target. It’s been a slow start to the season but I still have nice two year old still to run.”

The opening two-year-old maiden saw the first three home break fastest with favourite Oxford Rock on the rail while the winner Lighting Bear trained by Jack Davidson with Wesley Joyce aboard raced widest of the trio.

The winner when asked at the furlong mark readily went forward in the centre of the track to score easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce said: “I was always happy and when I gave him a flick he went away. He’ll be a nice horse in time.”

Enquire Within and Wesley Joyce having completed a double returns to the winners enclosure after the finale. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

Davidson added: “My dad bred him and I bought him for the minimum bid at Goffs Sales. He was very tricky to break and I promised the lads that if he win the bonus I would take them all to Las Vegas.”

Davidson recorded a quick double when following up in the second race the Sprint Maiden with Betsen under an ultra cool ride from jockey Billy Lee who rides Moss Tucker in the big sprint handicap at Haydock today.

Mint Man and the The Poacher Daly lead until the straight but Lee was sitting still and after one flick of the whip was soon in command.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: “I was all very straight forward and I just sat behind the pair in front until I asked him. He should have been doing that on the ratings.”

Enquire Within trained by Finbar Hand supplies Wesley Joyce with a double in the finale of eight races at the Lisburn course. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

Trainer Joseph O’Brien got on the score sheet when The Marty Party partnered by Dylan Browne Mc Monagle flashed home in the closing stages to claim the first division of the Nursery having been locked behind a quartet of horses entering the straight, however, the jockey highlighted his possibilities of being a future champion not panicking and showing his strength in the photo finish to prevail.

McMonagle said: “He’s a very big horse and will be a really nice three year old. I knew those in front would stop and he was always travelling under me.”

The Ado McGuinness trained Sir Jeremy with Ronan Whelan aboard turned the second division into a rout having always been to the fore lead at the elbow and shot clear leaving rivals in his wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whelan said: “We thought he would run well but weren’t expecting that.”

The Joseph O’Brien trained The Marty Party partnered by Dylan Browne Mc Monagle land the first division of the nursery. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

Jockey Ronan Whelan completed a double when giving the Mark Fahey trained Harry Jacky a masterful ride making all to win the featured historic Ulster Cesarewitch over the marathon trip of two and quarter miles – the winner having already scored over three miles over hurdles.

The runner-up Charlie Darling looked the likely winner when travelling best and challenging in the straight but the winner kept on to win by a neck in a photo finish.

Fahey said: “The owners love him and have faith in him. Imagine a ten year old winning such a prestigious historic race. I haven't come across a horse as tough as him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is running over all these marathon trips the whole time and you can't believe how well he bounces out of it. He has done us proud this summer and hopefully he is not finished yet.”

Robyn Donaghue-Leahy got a clear passage on the stands side to land the apprentice handicap on Bright N Shine supplying the Cork trainer Terence O’Brien with a double on the night. Leahy said: “I’m based with Pat Flynn but spent six years with Terence when I started and learnt a lot.”

Jockey Wesley Joyce completed a first and last race double when getting up on Enquire Within between horses in the final stride to land the last of the eight races.

Saint Brandon [green cap] trained at Dromore by Natalie Lupini with Billy Lee aboard scores at supply local success on Friday night at Down Royal. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

The opening Median Maiden was worth £25,00, the Sprint Maiden £14,500 and the Auction Maiden £20,000 – all thanks to the European Breeders Fund endorsement however it was disappointing that the historic Ulster Cesarewitch was worth only £11,500 on the Down Royal Card.