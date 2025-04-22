Horse Week: New BEVA award to recognise exceptional equine vets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Equine Veterinary Association has introduced the BEVA One To Watch Award to recognise exceptional early-career equine vets.

Nominations for the new award open on 25 April 2025. The winner will be announced at BEVA Congress 10-13 September 2025, at the ICC Birmingham, and will receive a bundle of prizes including a year’s free BEVA membership, a special Congress experience and bespoke career support.

The BEVA One to Watch Award has been introduced to shine a spotlight on early-career equine veterinary professionals who are making waves, whether it's through their clinical skills, passion for equine welfare, leadership, or just being a legend in the field.

Anyone – clients, colleagues, mentors – can put forward a nomination if they've seen a young vet doing great things. To be eligible nominees must be a BEVA member, have graduated within the past seven years and be a registered professional with the appropriate body (eg RCVS).

“We all know that one superstar who's brilliant with patients, fantastic with clients, and just an all-round legend in the making,” said BEVA Council Member Gemma Dransfield, who has been instrumental in setting up the new award.

“This is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve. The BEVA One To Watch Award recognises those who are shaping the future, setting new standards in equine care, and driving the next generation of equine veterinary excellence. Not only will they have the glowing accolade of winning, but they will also win some career-boosting perks.”

To put an individual forward for consideration, a seconder is needed and either the nominator or seconder must be a BEVA member. All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of experts comprising a BEVA Careers Committee representative, a senior equine vet, a non-equine veterinary professional and an external industry representative or client. Up to five finalists will be selected and invited for a friendly online chat with the judging panel.

Nominations open on 26 April 2025. The winner will be announced at BEVA Congress and will be presented with a trophy, one year of BEVA membership, a fully paid BEVA Congress experience (including a one-day pass, overnight stay, and ticket to the annual dinner) and an exclusive career-boosting opportunities with BEVA to help take their career to the next level. All finalists will receive a one-day ticket to BEVA Congress.

To find out more and to submit a nomination visit:

Super early bird tickets for BEVA Congress are available now. Tickets provide access to all lecture exhibition halls as well as full access to the virtual Congress hub. Delegates will have access to all Congress content for six months after the event via the hub.

Individual super early bird BEVA members prices for a three-day pass are £539 for vets and £148 for vet nurses for all three days (with concessionary available for those in their first three years of graduation or earning less than £25,000). Day tickets and practice passes are also available. Super early bird ends on 28 May 2025.

To find out more and to book your tickets visit http://www.bevacongress.org/