Horse Week: New date for Strule Valley Working Hunter competition
The club made the decision to re-schedule due to a yellow warning of wind.
The new date is Saturday, April 13th at Ecclesville Centre outdoor, Fintona, commencing at 11am.
The show will commence with a 60cm class followed by 70cm, four year olds, cobs, 80cm, small working hunter, 90cm, 1 metre & 1.10m.
The four-year-old class, 80cm, small working hunter, 90cm, 1 metre and 1.10m are all NI Festival Qualifiers.
First and second from each class will go forward for champion and reserve and the top four qualify in the qualifying classes for the NI Festival at Cavan at the end off the month.
All information about the NI Festival can be found on their website.
The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the highest placed SVRC member.
Everyone is very welcome, members and non-members.
Entry is £12 per class and £10 for SVRC members.