Horse Week: New heights for Taylor and 'Sally' at Hagans Croft Equestrian

SATURDAY, September 7 saw Hagans Croft’s four weeks of jump mix events get underway.

The course consisted of a mixture of coloured an rustic fences, where competitors jumped fences one to eight and then fences nine to 12 where timed.

The day started out with the cross-poles classes. Hagans Croft have added an assisted 20cm cross-poles class and an unassisted 40cm cross-poles class.

The judge was very impressed to see everyone remembering their full course of 12 fences and even managed to canter some of the course, finishing with big smiles on their faces and a rosette to prove all their hard work pays off.

Emily McClelland, Evie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

All the riders celebrated with a free ice cream from Hagans Croft’s cafe.

The 50cm class saw all the fences adjusted to parallels; fillers and spreads were kept out at this stage to allow those moving up from cross-poles to give it a go and gain confidence.

The timer did come into effect over the latter part of the course – fences nine to 12 – which meant that rosettes first to sixth were awarded. It was first place for Rachel Stranney and ‘Esme’ and second place for Lauren Orr and ‘Teddy’.

Onto the 60cm class where the course took on another dimension! Fillers where added across the course and also back poles added to make spreads to some fences.

Lauren O'Rourke, Prince. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Only two double clears finished the course and with Victoria McCurdy-White and ‘Temple Bui’ completing the course in the fastest time of 20.75 seconds, the pair took the win.

It was second place for Lauren O’Rourke and ‘Max’ who completed the course in 26.18 seconds.

Lauren O’Rourke and ‘Prince’ certainly made their mark on the 70cm class, with a faultless and speedy round of 23.28 seconds there was no denying them first place and the first place rainbow ribbon along with a beautiful Le Mieux brush.

Rose Henderson and ‘Colta’ jumped the course with ease , crossing the finish line clear all the way in 30.94 seconds and second place.

Victoria McCurdy White and Temple Bui. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Onto the 80cm class where the clear rounds became elusive and the only one to jump a faultless round was Katelyn Thompson and ‘Crackerjack’, clear all the way in a time of 24.19 seconds and first place!

Finishing with four faults in a time of 21.06 seconds Caroline Clingan and ‘Angus’ took second place.

With only two competitors in the 90cm class and only one of them receiving a double clear it was Grace Harney and ‘Willow’ who took the win, followed by Taylor Ferguson and ‘Sally’ in second place.

Taylor Ferguson and ‘Sally’ were feeling confident on the day and decided to take on their first meter class. The pair were more than capable and ended up taking home the first place rainbow ribbon, followed by Grace Harney and ‘Willow’ in second. Well done girls!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagans Croft’s four-week Jump Mix League.

Thank you to the stewards who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until September 28 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix results from Saturday, September 7 were as follows.

Class 1 - X-Poles - Lead Rein (approx 20cm in height) - Winners:

Emily McClelland, Evie.

Class 2 - X-Poles (approx 40cm in height - can be assisted) - Winners:

Megan Kelly, Lily; Rachel Stranney, Esme; Emily McClelland, Evie; Rachel O'Rourke, Barney; Lauren Orr, Teddy.

Class 3 - 50cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, Esme; 2. Lauren Orr, Teddy.

Class 4 - 60cm:

1. Victoria McCurdy-White, Temple Bui; 2. Lauren O'Rourke, Max; 3. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 4. Lily Henderson, Tubster.

Class 5 - 70cm:

1. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince; 2. Rose Henderson, Colta; 3. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 4. Emma Morrison, Taylor's Eva; 5. Rachel Conn, Theo; 6. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 6 - 80cm:

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 3. Rachel Conn, Theo.

Class 7 - 90cm:

1. Grace Harney, Willow; 2. Taylor Ferguson, Sally.

Class 8 - 1m:

1. Taylor Ferguson, Sally; 2. Grace Harney, Willow.