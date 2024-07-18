Horse Week: New online system 'Horse Source' makes passport registration easier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Horse Source’ has arrived. Launching a new online system for horse owners and breeders to register horses and obtain passports, Horse Source will make the process easier and quicker, with less room for error.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

www.HorseSource.ie now offers a simpler, user-friendly website, designed to reduce paperwork and bring all of the information that owners and breeders of horses need into one easy online portal.

Horse Source is designed for breeders registering Irish Sport Horses, Irish Sport Ponies, Irish Draught Horses, and Irish Cobs, the studbooks administer by Horse Sport Ireland. Kerry Bog Pony applications, which are administered by HSI for the Kerry Bog Pony Society, can also be processed using the HorseSource.ie website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HorseSource.ie is provided by Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), the governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland, and part-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Simply log on to www.horsesource.ie and access the new portal there. (Pic: Horse Sport Ireland)

The new Horse Source system is designed to be faster and more accurate than the paper registration process, improving the turnaround time for passports, change of ownership, endorsements etc. Horse Source helps reduce errors across the registration processes.

Postal applications can still be submitted (at an additional fee) but now that Horse Source has launched, registration can only take place once the foal has been born, and mare declarations are no longer required. If an application is submitted online, payment will be processed securely online. Payments for postal applications can still be made by credit card or postal order/cheque. Once payment has been processed through Horse Source, a DNA kit will be issued to the customer.

Denis Duggan, CEO of Horse Sport Ireland, said: “We’ve upgraded our system to a new, bespoke portal to allow online registrations and named it ‘Horse Source’. Our new registration system makes the process simpler and more effective for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“HorseSource.ie improves the speed of registrations by reducing errors. All applications can be tracked so customers have all the information they need at their fingertips. We believe this will be a big improvement for everyone, leaving the long delays of paperwork in the past.”

Accessing Horse Source is easy, by simply logging on to www.horsesource.ie and accessing the new portal there. The new registration system, complete with a video guide in Horse Source's 'How to' section, will take customers through each step of the process.

Now live, horses can be registered online on Horse Source.

For Change of Ownership and Endorsements/Import Notifications, applications can be submitted online but physical passports will still need to be returned so they can be updated by Horse Sport Ireland.

Why is it changing?

More Efficient Processing: Get your horse registered and receive passports quicker

Trackable Applications: See your application’s progress at any time, online

Less errors in Registrations: Fewer errors means faster passport processing