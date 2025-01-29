Horse Week: New Year Dressage Day is a hit at Knockagh View
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the event.
Congratulations to everyone who picked up their qualifiers for the Pony Club Spring Festival.
Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the café.
Don't forget Knockagh View are back with showjumping and arena eventing on Sunday, February 9. There are classes for everyone, even the smallest competitors, and they are also hosting Pony Club Spring Festival qualifiers at this.
All entries should be made via the app and will close on Friday, February 7 at 12noon.
RESULTS
Intro Junior
1st Ashtyn McAllister, Finbar (g).
Intro Senior
1st Amy Clarke, Rachra Supreme (g).
Prelim Junior
1st Ashtyn McAllister, Finbar (g).
Prelim Senior
1st Amy Clarke, Rachra Supreme (g);
2nd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m).
Novice
1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);
2nd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).
Elementary
1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);
2nd Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g).
Medium
1st Anne McRua (g).
Advanced Medium
1st Anne McRua (g).
PC70
1st Sarah Wilson, Pacglass Spendid Attraction;
2nd Paige Erwin, Made in Japan;
3rd Poppy Wilson, Birdhill Prince;
4th Molly Clarke, Belmont Abbey;
5th Sophia McKay, Knowehead Belle;
6th Ruby Healy, Cemaes Meics.
PC80
1st Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler;
2nd Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack;
3rd Annie Morrow, Zebedee.
PC Novice
1st Cayleigh Erwin, Murph.