Horse Week: New Year Dressage Day is a hit at Knockagh View

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 29th Jan 2025
KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre welcomed competitors along to their New Year Dressage Day recently.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the event.

Congratulations to everyone who picked up their qualifiers for the Pony Club Spring Festival.

Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the café.

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle took top spot in both Novice and Elementary. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle took top spot in both Novice and Elementary. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Don't forget Knockagh View are back with showjumping and arena eventing on Sunday, February 9. There are classes for everyone, even the smallest competitors, and they are also hosting Pony Club Spring Festival qualifiers at this.

All entries should be made via the app and will close on Friday, February 7 at 12noon.

RESULTS

Intro Junior

Amy Clarke and Rachra Supreme won both their Intro and Prelim classes. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Amy Clarke and Rachra Supreme won both their Intro and Prelim classes. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
1st Ashtyn McAllister, Finbar (g).

Intro Senior

1st Amy Clarke, Rachra Supreme (g).

Prelim Junior

Jacqui Lewis with Dunore fast and furious finished with a smile to take 2nd in Novice class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Jacqui Lewis with Dunore fast and furious finished with a smile to take 2nd in Novice class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
1st Ashtyn McAllister, Finbar (g).

Prelim Senior

1st Amy Clarke, Rachra Supreme (g);

2nd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m).

Novice

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);

2nd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Elementary

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g);

2nd Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g).

Medium

1st Anne McRua (g).

Advanced Medium

1st Anne McRua (g).

PC70

1st Sarah Wilson, Pacglass Spendid Attraction;

2nd Paige Erwin, Made in Japan;

3rd Poppy Wilson, Birdhill Prince;

4th Molly Clarke, Belmont Abbey;

5th Sophia McKay, Knowehead Belle;

6th Ruby Healy, Cemaes Meics.

PC80

1st Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler;

2nd Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack;

3rd Annie Morrow, Zebedee.

PC Novice

1st Cayleigh Erwin, Murph.

