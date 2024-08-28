Horse Week: NI Farming Awards 2024 include categories for local equestrians
If you are a farmer, an individual within the industry, an equestrian or a business which is outstanding in it’s field then you have until September 9th to get your awards entry in.
For the first time in the history of the awards Farming Life and Farm Week are joining forces to make the NI Farming Awards the biggest they have ever been!
Nominations are still open across 16 category awards to recognise agricultural and equestrian excellence across Northern Ireland!
They are as follows:
Agri-Food Business of the Year sponsored by Kerry Foods
Farm Shop of the Year sponsored by Tesco
Family Business of the Year
Farm Diversification Award
Innovation in Agriculture
Sustainable Initiative Award sponsored by RJ Woodland Services
Farming Event of the Year
Equestrian venue of the year
Farm Safety Award sponsored by HSENI
Training Initiative Award sponsored by Lantra
Unsung Hero Award sponsored by AFBI
Farming Society of the Year
Young Rider of the Year
Young Farmer of the Year sponsored by Eakin Bros
Farmer of the Year
Lifetime Achievement
To find out more and to make a nomination please visit www.nifarmingawards.co.uk.
Nominations must be received before 9th September in order to be considered by this year's independent judging panel.
The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Wednesday 9th October at the Belfast Crowne Plaza where ASDA are proud sponsors of the evening's three-course deluxe meal.
The event promises to have everyone on their feet as we celebrate the very best in Northern Ireland's Farming community.