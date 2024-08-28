Horse Week: NI Farming Awards 2024 include categories for local equestrians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THIS year's NI Farming Awards includes new categories for equestrians and, if you haven't already entered, there's still time!

If you are a farmer, an individual within the industry, an equestrian or a business which is outstanding in it’s field then you have until September 9th to get your awards entry in.

For the first time in the history of the awards Farming Life and Farm Week are joining forces to make the NI Farming Awards the biggest they have ever been!

Nominations are still open across 16 category awards to recognise agricultural and equestrian excellence across Northern Ireland!

Dr Mike Johnston who last year received the Lifetime Achievement award

They are as follows:

Agri-Food Business of the Year sponsored by Kerry Foods

Farm Shop of the Year sponsored by Tesco

Family Business of the Year

Farm Diversification Award

Innovation in Agriculture

Sustainable Initiative Award sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

Farming Event of the Year

Equestrian venue of the year

Farm Safety Award sponsored by HSENI

Training Initiative Award sponsored by Lantra

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by AFBI

Farming Society of the Year

Young Rider of the Year

Young Farmer of the Year sponsored by Eakin Bros

Farmer of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

To find out more and to make a nomination please visit www.nifarmingawards.co.uk.

Nominations must be received before 9th September in order to be considered by this year's independent judging panel.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Wednesday 9th October at the Belfast Crowne Plaza where ASDA are proud sponsors of the evening's three-course deluxe meal.

The event promises to have everyone on their feet as we celebrate the very best in Northern Ireland's Farming community.