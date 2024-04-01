Horse Week: 'Nicely Dun' as Eva steals the pony championship at Hagans Croft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 20 horses and 23 ponies jumped the course of 10 rustic fences, which comprised of a rustic sponsored James Gilchrist contracts jump, barrels, rollers, rustic gates and brush fences.

There was plenty to look at and very educational for all horses, ponies and riders involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classes started with the 60cm hunter and four-year-old class and finished with the 90cm hunter and NIF qualifier class.

Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The day belonged to Anna Morrow and ‘Squirrel’ who placed first in the 90cm horse class with a super clear round in their jumping phase and a consistent yet mannerly performance in their show phase to achieve a score of 90/100.

The pair went into the championship show and really had the opportunity to show off their walk, trot and canter transitions in front of judge Julie Donaghy Simpson, with their gallop winning them the accolade of Horse Champion on the day.

Reserve Champion was awarded to Laura Napier and Roberta Maginnis’ beautiful gelding ‘Burrenhill Jaguar’. Laura and ‘Burrenhill Jaguar’ placed second in both the 90cm and 1m horse classes, which made them eligible for the horse championship show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair really impressed the judge with consistency through their transitions and manners and performance throughout. A great day at the office. Well done girls!

Lorraine Kennedy, Peggy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

After the lunch break it was the turn of the ponies.

Eva Kennedy and ‘Nicely Dun Darcy’ took champion pony on the day, this formidable pair finished on a top score of 92/100 in the 1m class which set them up for the championship class at the end of the day.

Admittedly judge Julie Donaghy Simpson had a tough championship to judge, but Eva and ‘Nicely Dun Darcy’s’ consistency throughout and seamless transitions, finished off with a fantastic gallop down the long side, stole the championship!

Reserve Champion pony went to Taylor-Lee Doyle and ‘Alvin’ who placed first in the 60cm class and went into the championship with impeccable manners and a foot perfect performance. Well done to both competitors.

Anna Morrow, Squirrel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second week of their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers. Thanks are extended to judge Julie Donaghy Simpson, scribe Katie and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrianco.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Taylo-Lee Doyle, Alvin. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Results from the Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers (Saturday 30th March 2024)

Working Hunter Horses Champion Horse:

Anna Morrow, Squirrel.

Reserve Champion Horse:

Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Leah Chambers, Maggie; 2. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 3. Louise Reid, Simone.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Edna Lyness, Thunder; 2. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Lorraine Kennedy, Peggy; 2. Amy Robinson, Sherry; 3. Marina Stewart, Troy; 4. Anna Morrow, Squirrel; 5. Edna Lyness Thunder.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Zara Burney, Two's company; 2. Liz Cherry, Monty Miller.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Anna Morrow, Squirrel; 2. Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar; 3. Sarah Russell, Dowdstown PJ; 4. Marina Stewart, Troy.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Bernadette Curry, Teo's Chance; 2. Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar; 3. Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Pony:

Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy.

Reserve Champion Pony:

Taylor-Lee Doyle, Alvin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Alvin; 2. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Oreo; 3. Holly Webber, Bluebell; 4. Katie Annett, Finny Micilin.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Oreo; 2. Erin McDaid, Molly; 3. Daniel Kennedy, Smok'em Benny; 4. Ava Phillips-Martin, Taras Lady.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben; 2. GiGi Roelle, Bella; 3. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Gigi Roelle, Bella; 2. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra; 3. Katie Annett, Illane Duke; 4. Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben; 5. Kerry McGrady Fonzie.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm: