Horse Week: No Stressage League continues at Ardnacashel Equestrian

THE No Stressage League, kindly sponsored by Dugan Agri Services, continued at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre this week.

Everyone had a super day at the rescheduled week two of the competition.

Organisers wish to say a big thank you to the judge, Coreen Abernethy, and to all of the wonderful competitors who put their best foot forward.

Black Horse Photography was ringside as always to capture the action and pictures can be found at https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/.../28487938/

Ali Matthews & Darcie

A well-known local competitor, Sonia Graham is not only a dedicated member of the Lecale Riding Club, but also serves as its chairperson. Riding her lovely home-bred mare, Chanel, Sonia showcases the special partnership that comes from producing and competing your own horse. A real credit to her hard work and horsemanship!

Hannah Afrifa is a talented and versatile horsewoman — not only is she a professional saxophone player , she has also recently become a mum. Alongside her music, Hannah is a dedicated riding coach, primarily based at Gransha Equestrian, where she shares her expertise with riders of all levels. Competing with Dare To Desire, Hannah continues to balance her passions for music, motherhood, and equestrian sport with inspiring commitment.

Patrick McCready, a busy horse rider and producer based in Co. Down, showcased two of his mounts at week two. Well known for his ability to ride a wide variety of types and heights of horses and ponies, Patrick’s versatility really shines through in the ring. His skill and adaptability make him a familiar and respected competitor on the local circuit.

RESULTS

Intro Newcomers

1st Lynn Pollock, Maisie;

2nd Izzy Patterson, Sally;

3rd Terry Harper, Merlin;

4th Ali Matthews, Darcie;

5th Sonia Graham, Chanel;

6th Caroline Stronge, Finn.

Intro Open

1st Rachel Freil, Pallow;

2nd Helen Watterson, Honey;

3rd Rachel Conn, Megs Choice.

Newcomers Prelim

1st Rowena McCormick, Isla;

2nd Pauline Adair, Magic;

3rd Lindsey Kirk, Paris;

=4th Joanne Dow, Orion;

=4th Alli MacCartney, Simba;

6th Caroline Patton, Charlie.

Open Prelim

1st Katie Adams, Wheatfield's Charlie;

2nd Patrick McCready, Melle;

3rd Ellyn McVea, Dare To Desire;

4th Hannah Afrifa, Dare To Desire;

5th Patrick McCready, Jesse.

Open Novice

1st Jacqui Porter, Clara;

2nd Katie Adams, Wheatfield's Charlie.

Leg three of the league will be held on Saturday, November 1.

Entries close at 6pm on Thursday, October 30.

Casual dress – no plaiting required