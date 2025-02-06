Horse WeeK: Paul Johnston Memorial Midweek Showjumping League at Knockagh View
Along with the usual prizes, Paul’s family have very kindly donated an award to be given out, not to the winner, but to someone who has shown determination, improvement and ‘stickability’ over the weeks of the league.
Paul was so encouraging and supportive, especially when things weren't going totally as planned for a competitor in the ring, so this award is a perfect memorial.
Knockagh View will be making a donation from the entries and a raffle to the Air Ambulance, a charity that Paul was in great support of.
Organisers would love any businesses to get in touch if you would be willing to donate any prizes for the league or raffle.
There will be classes for everyone from 30cm cross poles up to 1m. This is a six-week league and competitors must compete at three out of the first five weeks plus the final (in the same class) to be eligible for league prizes.