Horse Week: Penultimate leg of Summer Showjumping League held at Ardnacashel

Organisers and competitors were blessed with the good weather and summer vibes and they certainly hope it continues this Sunday (August 24). Entries are now open and will close on Saturday at 6pm.

As always, a huge thank you to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action.

It is great to see so many riders out enjoying their horses and at all different stages in their careers.

Lucy Prior joined them on Sunday with her young horse, Teddy, for an educational spin around the track. Jim McShane and his ever faithful Denzil were also out in force and demonstrated a true partnership in the ring.

Maisie Elliot, one of the regular young riders, rode two super rounds in the 90s and 1m to take home two red rosettes and added seven points to the league table in both sections.

RESULTS

40cm (Clear Rounds)

Lucy Prior, Teddy

50cm (Clear Rounds)

Fiona Mcmillan, Katie P

70cm

1. Aine Dumigan, Moylough Grey Lady

2. Lucy Prior, Bob

3. Fiona Mcmillan, Katie P

80cm

1. Aine Dumigan, Moylough Grey Lady

90cm

1. Maisie Elliot, Sahara

2. Jim Mcshane, Denzil

3. Lauren Hamill, Noah

1m

1. Maisie Elliot, Sahara

