THE National Pony Society Area 32 held their Spring Show recently.
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:18 BST

A massive thank you to the judges, stewards, competitors, Knockagh View EC and photographers for helping the society have a super first show of 2024.

They had record entries over previous years and organisers believe the addition of the WHP classes was a great success.

They also fully appreciate that the weather was on their side to make the day even better.

As a reminder, NPS Area 32’s next show is in conjunction with Antrim Show on 27 July with a full range of classes run under NPS affiliation.

Spring Show results

M&M Novice Lead Rein: 1.Beltoy Panthere, Megan Kelly; 2. Gosford Teak, Mary Rose Flynn.

M&M Novice First Ridden: 1.Telynau Darwin, Taylor-Lee Doyle; 2. Springwater Starlight, Violet Campbell; 3. Springwater Saddlers Wells, Amelia Logan.

Mini Novice M&M Champion: Beltoy Panthere. Reserve: Telynau Darwin.

M&M Lead Rein: 1. Ronelle Ebony, Megan Kelly; 2. Springwater Saddlers Wells, Elliot Logan; 3. Loneash Goodnight Sweetheart, Charlotte Curran.

M&M First Ridden: 1. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan; 2. Springwater Starlight, Violet Campbell; 3. Walseker Da Vinci, Alex Hemsley.

M&M Mini Champion: Ronelle Ebony. Reserve: Briolen Cindy.

Novice Small Breeds Ridden: 1. Telynau Darwin, Taylor-Lee Doyle; 2. Thistledown Whisper, Erin Gordon; 3. Loneash Daisy, Jessica Curran.

Novice Large Breeds Ridden: 1. Glencarrig Emperor, Sadhbh O’Connor; 2. Robyn Hood, Jamie Smyth; 3. L’Tara’s Ruby, Jenny Lindsey.

Champion Novice M&M: Glencarrig Emperor. Reserve: Robyn Hood.

M&M Young Riders Small Breeds: 1. Moelview Orlando, Jodie McKay; 2. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan; 3. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

M&M Young Riders Large Breeds: 1. Trehewyd Cardi, Holly Logan; 2. Illane Duke, Katie Annett; 3. Classiebawn Headlass, Harry Campbell.

M&M Young Riders Intermediate: 1. Trehewyd Cardi, Heather Steele; 2. Monaincha Belle, Elly-Rose Dixon; 3. Belsa Beag, Emmalee Turley.

M&M Young Rider Champion: Moelview Orlando. Reserve: Trehewyd Cardi.

Open M&M Small Breeds: 1. Wikners Gryffindor, Anthea Steele; 2. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson; 3. Beltoy Panteal, Elissa Cowan.

Open M&M Large Breeds: 1. Trehewyd Cardi, Heather Steele; 2. Belsa Beag, Emmalee Turley; 3. Ambition, Alexandra Ryan.

M&M Open Ridden Champion: Wikners Gryffindor. Reserve: Trehewyd Cardi.

M&M Large Breeds In Hand: 1. Budore Master Chief, James Cleland; Knowhead Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 3. Flesk, Ellie Scott-O’Prey.

M&M Small Breeds In Hand: 1. Ashenvale Evelyn, Sarah Beers; 2. Rhyyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey; 3. Coedyglyn Primrose, Connie Cumberland.

M&M Youngstock In Hand: 1. Galloon Ray of Hope, James Naan; 2. Carnakilly Calipso, Jenny Lindsey; 3. Charmel The Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffin.

M&M in Hand Champion: Galloon Ray of Hope. Reserve: Budore Master Chief.

Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 4+: 1. Ronelle Pollyanna, Connie Cumberland.

Champion: Ronelle Pollyanna.

Connemara/New Forest Youngstock: 1. Carnakilly Calipso, Jenny Lindsey; 2. Shambo Silver, Helen Forgave; 3. Carrownurlar Mirah, Katie Scott.

Connemara/New Forest 4+: 1. Flesk, Ellie Scott-O’Prey; 2. Knowhead Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

Champion Connemara/New Forest: Carnakilly Calypso. Reserve: Shambo Silver.

Welsh Sec A Mare/Gelding: 1. Ashenvale Evelyn, Sarah Beers; 2. Coedyglyn Primrose, Connie Cumberland; 3. Rhydyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey.

Welsh Sec C/D: 1. Budore Master Chief, James Cleland.

Welsh Youngstock: 1. Charmel Golden Titan, Callum Griffin; 2. Charmel the Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffen; 3. Loneash Entrantress, Sarah Beers.

Welsh Champion: Budore Master Chief. Reserve: Charmel Golden Titan.

Riding Pony Young Stock: 1. Parkhill Cavani, Elaine Sherrard.

Riding Pony 4+: 1. Parkhill Anastasia, Elaine Sherrard.

Champion Riding Pony: Parkhill Anastasia. Reserve: Parkhill Cavani.

Show Hunter Pony Youngstock: 1. Parkhill Regal Blue, Elaine Sherrard.

Show Hunter Pony 4+: 1. Rydyfelin Sonic Boom, Laura Ann Downey.

Show Hunter Pony Champion: Rydyfelin Sonic Boom. Reserve: Parkhill Regal Blue.

Part Bred Pony: 1. Parkhill Cavani, Elaine Sherrard; 2. Newfielden Eureka, Heather Gordon.

Champion Part Bred: Parkhill Cavani. Reserve: Newfielden Eureka.

Show Pony Lead Rein: 1. Dowhills Beau Soliel, Brylei Gallagher; 2. Chaseford Amelia, Myia Latto; 3. Bunbury Sorbet, Megan Kelly.

Show Pony First Ridden: 1. Hollybush Juno, Grace Jackson; 2. Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto.

Champion Mini Show Pony: Dowhills Beau Soliel. Reserve: Chaseford Camelia.

Part Bred Lead Rein: 1. Dowhills Beau Soliel, Brylei Gallagher; 2. Greendown Mandolin, Charlotte Cassidy.

Part Bred Mini Champion: Dowhills Beau Soliel. Reserve: Greendown Mandolin.

Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein: 1. Bunbury Sorbet, Megan Kelly; 2. Maxwelltown Miss Molly, Elliot Logan; 3. Kengarth Sally, Holly Wylie.

Show Hunter Pony First Ridden: 1. Maxwelltown Miss Molly, Amelia Logan.

Champion Mini Show Hunter: Bunbury Sorbet. Reserve: Maxwelltown Miss Molly.

Novice Show Pony: 1. Chaseford Camelia, Ella Latto; 2. Rotherwood it’s the Business, Megan Kelly.

Novice Show Hunter Pony: 1. Wyndam Who Dun It, Ellie Annett; 2. Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson; 3. First Delilah, Taylor-Lee Doyle.

Champion Novice Show/Show Hunter Pony: Chaseford Camelia. Reserve: Rotherwood It’s the Business.

Open Show Pony: 1. Rotherwood Spring Rain, Mia McKay; 2. Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

Open Show Hunter Pony: 1. Isley Walton Gold, Jodie McKay; 2. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon; 3. Nady Diamond, Katie Longmuir.

Open Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Champion: Isley Walton Gold. Reserve: Captain Moonlight.

Part Bred Ridden: 1. Pendley Fleurie Star, Stella Black; 2. Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

Champion Part Bred Ridden: Pendley Fleurie Star. Reserve: Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

Intermediate Show Hunter Type: 1. Nady Diamond, Katie Longmuir.

Intermediate Show Riding Type: 1. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon; 2. Pendley Fleurie Star, Stella Black; 2. Amadan, Rebeka Blakely.

Novice Intermediate SR/SH Type: 1. Griffinstown, Sadhbh O’Connor; 2. Amadan, Rebeka Blakely.

Intermediate Champion: Griffinstown. Reserve: Captain Moonlight.

Ridden Coloured Pony/Horse: 1. Sammy, Melissa Griffin; 2. Lula, Katy Alsop.

In Hand Coloured Pony: 1. Sammy, Charlotte Griffin.

Coloured Pony Champion: Sammy. Reserve: Lula.

Young Handler up to 10 Years Old: 1. Zach Cassidy; 2. Ellie Scott-O’Prey; 3. Amelia Logan.

Young Handler 10 to 16 Years Old: 1. Issac Gordon; 2. Ollie Gordon; 3. Erin Gordon.

Young Handler Champion: Zach Cassidy. Reserve: Issac Gordon.

Reserve Champions Challenge – Champion: Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon. Reserve: Trehewyd Cardi, Heather Steele. Mini Supreme: Dowhills Beau Soliel Brylie Gallagher/Cherie McHugh. Reserve Mini Supreme: Beltoy Panthere, Megan Kelly. In Hand Supreme: Budore Master Chief, James Cleland. Reserve I/H Supreme: Galloon Ray of Hope James Naan. Ridden Supreme: Griffinstown, Sadhbh O’Connor. Reserve Ridden Supreme: Rotherwood It’s The Business Anthea Steele. Supreme Champion: Dowhills Beau Soliel. Reserve Supreme: Griffinstown

Working hunter pony results

Lead Rein Working Hunter: 1. Maxwelltown Miss Molly, Amelia Logan; 2. Colandra Meant to Be, Brylie Gallagher; 3. Top Aleysha, Holly Wylie.

Unassisted WHP 30cms: 1. Lacy Milan, Ollie Gordon; 2. Llafar Bartez, Amelia Logan; 3. Thistledown Whisper, Erin Gordon.

Beginner Cradle Stakes: 1. Hollybush Juno, Grace Jackson; 2. Telynau Darwin, Taylor-Lee Doyle; 3. Lacy Milan, Ollie Gordon.

Mini Champion Working Hunter: Hollybush Juno. Reserve: Lacy Milan.

60cms WHP: 1. Classiebawn Headlass, Harry Campbell; 2. First Delilah, Eirin Wardle; 3. Finny Micilin, Katie Annett.

70cms WHP: 1. Tyrllawn Maserati, Lola Gallagher; 2. Ballyhinden Boy, Nicole Peoples; 3.Mai of Deerpark, Jenny Lindsey.

80cms WHP: 1. Wyndham Who Dun It, Ellie Annett; 2. Shannaghy Star, Claire Mackay; 3. Ambition, Alexandra Ryan.

90cms WHP: 1. Killaughey Super Sonic, Lucy Donnan; 2. Village Sparrow, Justine Ohara; 3. Lankill Lord Bui, Sarah Brashaw.

1m WHP: 1. Killaughey Super Sonic, Lucy Donnan; 2. Lankill Lord Bui, Sarah Brashaw; 3.Broughshane Boy, Ben Cousins.

Working Hunter Pony Champion: Killaughey Super Sonic. Reserve: Classiebawn Headlass.

Mini Supreme and Overall Show Supreme. (Pic supplied by NPS)

Mini Supreme and Overall Show Supreme. (Pic supplied by NPS) Photo: NPS

In Hand Supreme Champion. (Pic supplied by NPS)

In Hand Supreme Champion. (Pic supplied by NPS) Photo: NPS

Working Hunter Pony Champions. (Pic supplied by NPS)

Working Hunter Pony Champions. (Pic supplied by NPS) Photo: NPS

Reserve Challenge Champion, Chloe Connon. (Pic supplied by NPS)

Reserve Challenge Champion, Chloe Connon. (Pic supplied by NPS) Photo: NPS

