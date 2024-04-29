Pictures by Lyndon McKee Photography.
Bradie Hogg jumping Good Gossin (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
Ben Walsh jumping Carro Miss Don VHP (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
Gillian Beale King jumping Bonmahon Triomphant (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography
Kevin Mackey jumping Boleybawn Aariz (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography