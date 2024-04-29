Horse Week: Photographs from Connell Hill SJI Horse League

CONNELL Hill’s SJI Horse League continued on Thursday 25 April 2024.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:39 BST

Pictures by Lyndon McKee Photography.

Bradie Hogg jumping Good Gossin (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1. Connell Hill SJI Horse League

Bradie Hogg jumping Good Gossin (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography

Photo Sales
Ben Walsh jumping Carro Miss Don VHP (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

2. Connell Hill SJI Horse League

Ben Walsh jumping Carro Miss Don VHP (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography

Photo Sales
Gillian Beale King jumping Bonmahon Triomphant (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

3. Connell Hill SJI Horse League

Gillian Beale King jumping Bonmahon Triomphant (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography

Photo Sales
Kevin Mackey jumping Boleybawn Aariz (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

4. Connell Hill SJI Horse League

Kevin Mackey jumping Boleybawn Aariz (DC 1m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page