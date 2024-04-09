Horse Week: Photographs from Gransha Equestrian's qualifiers for Balmoral's Star of the Future classes

The Bangor venue hosted qualifiers for the prestigious Balmoral Star of the Future Competitions.
The course challenged riders with six show jumps and 10 rustic obstacles. These two qualifiers followed derby classes in the morning for both junior and senior riders with classes from 70cm-1m.
Photographs by Anne Hughes.
Mezcal jumps well clear for Jonny Steele to take 2nd place and qualify for Balmoral's 5yo Star of the Future class. (Pic: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
Lucy McIlroy and Imperial Wonder jump clear in style at Gransha. (Pic: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
Emily Corbett and Carrick Kilderrys Diamond won the Balmoral 6+7 yo Star of the Future qualifier at Gransha. (Pic: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
Ailish McBride and Tek Time Captain Cruise winning Gransha's 5yo qualifier for Balmoral's Star of the Future class. (Pic: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes