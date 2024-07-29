Watch more of our videos on Shots!



BUILDING on the success of the 2022 and 2023 editions, the RDS Breeders' Talk returns to this year’s RDS Dublin Horse Show.

Plusvital, a leader in equine science and supplements, are title sponsors of this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, August 17, from 6pm-8pm.

In keeping with the theme of making knowledge more accessible, this year’s event will again take place in the RDS library and has a capacity of 100 attendees.

The Breeders’ Talk is free for those attending the RDS Dublin Horse Show on Saturday, however, online registration is required and will operate on a first come first served basis.

Visit ‘RDS Breeders’ Talk 2024’ on www.eventbrite.ie to book your place. (Pic: Steve Dawe)

Hosted by Michael Doherty, the event will consist of live interviews with industry experts from home and abroad, covering topics from equine reproduction, sport horse breeding, market requirements and the demands of top-level showjumping.

The full list of guests will be announced shortly.

Event attendees will each go home with a Plusvital goodie bag and be in with a chance to win a Plusvital equine supplements hamper.