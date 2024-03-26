Horse Week: Racegoers endure a very wet session at the Portrush point-to-point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fermanagh-trained Winged Leader showed he was back to his best with a facile victory in the featured open, recording his third success in the race.

Asserting entering the straight, the local horse won eased down by rider Rob James.

Trainer, David Christie, said: “He’ll continue to contest open races and will get an entry in the Joseph O’Reilly hunterchase at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival could be his next outing.”

The David Christie trained Winged Leader recorded his third victory in the Portrush feature last weekend. (Pic supplied)

The race for novice riders proved a dramatic affair with the Gerald Quinn trained Glencorp coming home alone providing the first leg of a double for the Ballymena trainer.

Glencorp, in front for much of the race, was left the sole contender when Josies Dylan, which had improved to join the leader, fell four from home when travelling very well and with My Lino also falling and Ballybrit pulling up.

A similar scenario took place a decade ago and the novice riders races should be restricted to older seasoned horses or open horses that have failed to win recent seasons.

Takt De Touques completed the Quinn brace when winning the five year old division – prevailing by a neck from Ballybow.

The winner was to the fore for most of the race with the runner-up held up until joining and possibly just heading the winner two from home, however, under a strong drive from rider Noel McParlan, the winner rallied to excellent effect with a distance to the third placed Waste Man which also attempted to make much of the running.

The Sean Doyle trained Banter At The Bar, partnered by Jamie Scallan, claimed the opening youngsters maiden collaring the front running Cobblers Boy after the final fence.

Donnacha Doyle supplied the winner of the mares maiden when Lucky Lioness, with Rob James aboard, having been prominent throughout readily asserted in the straight.

Dromara trainer Caroline McCaldin, enjoying a cracking season, sent out her ninth winner when Ballyphilip made all the running to claim the winners contest and could be a smart horse going forward with success made easier beating the other sole finisher by 15 lengths.

Portrush point to point results

First Race:

1st Banter At The Bar (Jamie Scallan) 4/1

2nd Cobblers Boy

3rd Only For Our Man

7 ran 21/2 – 6

Second Race:

1st Takt De Touqques (Noel McParlan) 1/1 fav

2nd Ballybow

3rd Waste Man

4 ran neck – 40

Third Race:

1st Lucky Lioness (Rob James) 5/4 jt fav

2nd Townhill Lass

3rd Ar Aghaidh

5 ran 3 – 3

Fourth Race:

1st Winged Leader (Rob James) ½ fav

2nd jay Bee Why

3rd The Jam Man

4 ran 15 – 45

Fifth Race:

1st Glencorp (Shane Cotter) 5/2

Finished alone

6 ran

Sixth race:

1st Ballyphilip (Noel McParlan) 5/4 fav

2nd Victor Tango