Horse Week: Riders and horses battle the elements at Glenpatrick

With its three-phase triathlon format, riders must exhibit courage, skill, and endurance to tackle the gruelling cross-country course, while also showing precision in show jumping and discipline in dressage.

However, missing from that definition is the ability to concentrate and compete when heavy winds and driving rain batters both human and equine with a force equal to a monsoon and reduces visibility considerably.

That was certainly the case at Glenpatrick where there was an air of disbelief that the weather Gods could turn so cruelly against them for this latest Northern Region fixture after weeks of dry weather.

Organisers wish to thank Britt and Anne Megahey for the huge privilege of being at their beautiful picturesque farm and offer sincere apologies that it wasn’t left in the pristine condition that it was found.

Personalised treasure chests, beautifully decorated cottages, stone built walls and plump, carved ducks, who also looked unimpressed with the weather, were only some of the magnificent fences adorning the Glenpatrick cross country course.

Adam Stevenson built four superb courses which both educated and questioned combinations across all classes. As always, Britt and Anne Megahey, together with Mags Oleszek (prior to her departure to Poland) and Sean Laverty left no stone unturned in their efforts to make the event as close to rivalling many an International as was indiscernible. The fences were very professionally decorated with a huge degree of colour and creativity which was a major talking point throughout the day.

It’s days like this that make us appreciate, even more, the sacrifices that our officials and volunteers make, to ensure our sport can proceed. Many of these folk stood out in the torrential rain, saturated to the skin, gripping clipboards and ensuring that all phases ran like clockwork, without a single complaint or a gripe- we raise our hats to all of you.

Thanks, too, to Kim Constable, Elaine McKee and the Thompson-Logan family for their generous volunteer prizes which provide incentives to this incredible group of individuals.

Jack O’Haire from Naas, who has been spending some time training with Pippa Funnell, had four horses competing on Saturday and it certainly was a worthwhile trip as three of those completed in the top six of the various classes.

He claimed victory in the EI 110 Open class of seven with Jamaica Rose, an eight-year-old mare by Pointilliste, owned by Penelope Guinness. They were two seconds over time in showjumping so added just 0.8 penalties to their flatwork mark of 29 which gave them an advantage in excess of 13 over Erin McClernon riding Seapatrick Beachball, her 13-year-old Beach Ball gelding. Steven Smith took the win in the EI 110 class with Sinetta, Judith and Eric McClelland’s six-year-old mare by the Belgian stallion, Cevin Z. They moved up one place from dressage after the early leader, David O’Connor, suffered an uncharacteristic fall at the first show jumping fence. Steven and Sinetta added nothing to their Julie Greene awarded score of 28.8 with Jack O’Haire coming in second, almost six points adrift, with Silk Chiffon, a seven-year-old mare owned by Patricia Heffernan.

Just three of the four starters in the EI 110 J class completed with Smith Brothers working pupil, Lee Bloomfield, having a landslide victory on Virginia Maguire’s owner bred mare, the very accomplished Handsome Starr, following the retirement cross country by Julie Greene’s first phase leader, Caitlin Woods and Greygrove Delight.

The battle of the 110 Amateurs continued unabated with six contenders fighting for the win. For the first time ever, four of the six were awarded the same dressage mark of 31.5 by Coreen Abernethy. However, her top score of 31.3 was reserved for Ros Morgan and Vos Surprise who, like four of the six competitors, encountered problems cross country. In the end the winning rosette was presented to Nichola Wray and Dylan with Ciarrai Rice, owner of Furry Friends Nurse Clinic, and Lady J taking second place.

The EI 100 classes certainly encountered the worst of the weather but it didn’t deter the majority of the diehards.

The winner of the heavily subscribed EI 100 class was never in doubt as Steven Smith took on the challenges of Adam Stevenson’s track on Wee Biscuit 2 with ease. They had a pillar to post victory, on their first outing, to complete on Lucinda Webb-Graham’s score of 21, over six points clear of stablemate, CJO Lux Tangoed, a five year old mare owned by Caroline Overend and Carla Leitch.

Fifteen-year-old Maya Constable has developed the most amazing set of results this year. She had a convincing win in the EI100P class with Rockon Pedro, her mother, Kim’s, fourteen year old pony, bringing her tally of consecutive wins to seven whilst, at the same time, taking the win in a twelve starter EI 100J class with Urneypark Big Cat, for the second time in a row. Anna McErlean took second place in the 100J class with Happy Bo Lucky, Ann Bowe’s seven year old gelding out of her own eventer, Festy Breeze, which finished on its first phase mark of 29, awarded by Joanne Cairns.

Katie McKee entered the dressage arena with conviction for the EI 100 Amateur class riding Summit. Her mission was never in doubt and she took the win, having added just 6.8 time penalties to her dressage mark. Dublin’s Laurene Yviquel finished in second place on her Penny Sangster awarded mark of 32.5.

Twenty-year-old Jackson Laing from Comber, a recent recruit to eventing, has taken to the sport like a duck to water, pardon the pun for this week! He was competing in the EI 90 class, double mounted and finished with a first and a sixth. He took the win on Doon Da Vinci, a seven year old Connemara gelding owned by Carol Murdoch which moved up one place after dressage to finish on its Julie Greene score of 24.3. Ian McCluggage came in four points adrift with Meadowspring, an eight year old gelding by the Irish Draught stallion, Gortfree Hero.

Fresh from her success at Scone Palace where she was part of the winning Celtic Challenge Team, Orla Sheehan tucked another victory under her belt with a win in the EI 90 Amateur class on Bear With Us. They gained one place after dressage as first phase leader, Katie McKee lowered a coloured pole with Water Paint and had to settle for second.

They say that ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ and that is certainly true of fifteen (soon to be 16) year old Emily Turley who galloped to victory in the EI 90 P class on board her mother’s pony, Budore Mystic Legend. They led from the outset and finished on Joanne Cairns’s score of 26, almost two points clear of Kelsea Maginnis, riding Atlantic Clover Star and Cliodhna Kelly riding Milford Boy. Both girls finished on a score of 27.8 with Kelsea finishing closer to the optimum time.

There were 14 starters in the EI 80 class where victory went to fourteen year old Dromore schoolgirl, Ella McCrory riding, The Alders Bobby Dazzler, with whom she has had two wins, two seconds and a third in her last five outings. Fourteen-year-old Alice Black from Lisbellaw, riding Fiona McMillan’s grey mare, Curreels Shadow, was the early leader but moved down one placing following her second phase.

Next week sees the final Northern Region event for 2025 when we move a few miles along the road to Vesey Lodge, courtesy of Ian and Alison Wilson.

FULL RESULTS

EI 110 Open

1. Jack O’Haire, Jamaica Rose

2. Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball

3. Lucca Stubington, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp

4. Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jackpot

5. Steven Smith, Greenhall Gold Dust

6. Anita Doherty, Goldiva

EI 110

1. Steven Smith, Sinetta

2. Jack O’Haire, Silk Chiffon

3. Gemma Esler, Punters Dream

4. Sarah Ennis, Nycarlos H

5. Johnny Mulligan, Nelson

6. Declan Crowley, Mister Morandi

EI 110 J

1. Lee Bloomfield, Handsome Starr

2. Caroline Condon, Club Orange

3. Molly Goodwin, Our Dream W

EI 110 Amateur

1. Nichola Wray, Dylan

2. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J

3. Denis Currie, Merlot

4. Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise

5. Britt Megahey, R Showman

6. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio

EI 100

1. Steven Smith, Wee Biscuit 2

2. Steven Smith, CJO Lux Tangoed

3. Neil Morrison, Patcherson

4. Jack O’Haire, HFS Valentine

5. Sarah Ennis, Alabama Cruise

6. Victoria Clarke, Ballinglen Major

EI 100 J

1. Maya Constable, Urneypark Big Cat

2. Anna McErlean, Happy Bo Lucky

3. Mya McMullan, CSF Quality Surprise

4. Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star

5. Cayleigh Erwin, Murph

6. Carolyn Curry, Milchem Ardeo

EI 100 P

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro

2. Tadgh O’Haire, Expats Fireworks

3. Isabella Irwin, Molly XX

EI 100 Amateur

1. Katie McKee, Summit

2. Laurene Yviquel, MHS Baracouda

3. Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly

4. Shauna Kidd,Killossery Khaleesi

5. Hollie Smith, Mr Diceman

6. Aibhe McGrath, Bridgemans Mojito

EI 100 T

1. Victoria Clarke, Wellan Summertime

2. Jonathan Steele, Quality Julio

3. Tara Dixon, Rockburn

EI 90 Amateur

1. Orla Sheehan, Bear With Us

2. Katie McKee, Water Paint

3. Pauline Blair, Charley Browne

4. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife

5. Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars

6. Edel Goodman, My Pointilliste Diamond

EI 90

1. Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci

2. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring

3. Abbie Knox, Freeway

4. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

5. Tilley Tumilty, Rock Impulse

6. Jackson Laing, GFL Lynara Hot Topic

EI 90 P

1. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend

2. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star

3. Cliodhna Kelly, Milford Boy

4. Amelia Irwin, Melody Maker

5. Rachel Booth, Melview Chester

6. Sarah Wilson, Ech Feirin

EI 90 T

1. Caroline Bellew, Thistoshallpass

2. David O’Connor, Altaskin Jane

3. Amy Roberts, Clonmacash G

4. Jonathan Steele, Carry OPn Platinums Edition

5. Jonathan Hagan, Toby

EI 80

1. Ella McCrory, The Alders Bobby Dazzler

2. Alice Black, Curreels Shadow

3. Martha McMurray, Woodrow Rosewood

4. Ana Goodrich, Broadleas Chase

5. Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake

6. Freya Fisher, Mavourneen Minstrel

EI 80T

1. Holly Milligan, Echo Bukayo

2. Matthew Kelly, Its Saul Goodman

3. Andrew Napier, Our Springhill Showstopper

Ella McCrory and The Alders Bobby Dazzler won the EI80 class in the rain at Glenpatrick

Claire Liddle and Ballytrim Molly took third place in the EI100(Amateur) class at Glenpatrick

Abbie Knox and Freeway won the yellow rosette in a competitive EI90 class at Glenpatrick

Emily Turley and Budore Mystic Legend clear the final fence at Glenpatrick to win the EI90(P) class