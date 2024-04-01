Horse Week: Riders turn out in style for Knockagh View's pre-season show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the show – the weather was glorious and it was lovely to see so many well turned out combinations.

Thank you to everyone who helped and made it possible to run, including Alison Steward, Vicky MacDowell, Sarah Brashaw, Kathryn

Smiley, Paul Glass, Charlotte Welsh, Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson and John Healy, the judges Connor O’Hare, Sharon Lowey, Alistair McDonald and Chloe Thompson, the sponsor, Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies Ireland and the photographers from Ellie Johnston Photography.

Supreme Champions Jonah Robinson and Dougie. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Well done to everyone who picked up their qualification for NIF.

Knockagh View's Summer Gala show is scheduled for the 29th and 30th June, so make sure you have it in your diary.

They will have a jam-packed schedule, lots of prizes and gorgeous rosettes and sashes!

Results

Emma Davies and Cavalier Frenchfort Lady, lightweight hunter winners. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

30cm lead rein WHP:

1st Amelia Logan, Maxwelltown Miss Dolly (m);

2nd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

3rd Megan Kelly, Ronelle Ebony (m);

Clara Corrie and Hope Quaint. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

4th Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);

5th Mia Connor, Waitwith Picalo (g);

6th Beth McDowell, Barrera Purple Iris (m).

30cm Assisted WHP:

Holly Logan & Owen’s Shadow Reserve WHP champions. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Amelia Logan, Llafar Barthez (g);

2nd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);

3rd Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);

4th Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan (g);

5th Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g).

Beginner Cradle stakes WHP:

Holly Logan and Clouds and Silver Linings clearing the log boxes. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Eirin Wardle, First Delilah (m);

2nd Amelia Logan, Llafar Barthez (g);

3rd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

4th CJ O’Brien, Candy Splash (g);

5th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Cradle Stakes:

1st Eirin Wardle, First Delilah (m);

2nd Paige Erwin, Henry (g);

3rd CJ O’Brien, Robbie (g);

4th Harlow Robinson, Holly (m);

5th Lauren O’Rourke, Max (g).

Champion:

Eirin Wardle, First Delilah.

Reserve:

Amelia Logan, Maxwelltown Miss Dolly.

60cm WHP:

1st Lauren O’Rourke, Prince (g);

2nd Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g);

3rd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

4th Penny Logan, Beau (g).

70cm WHP:

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g);

3rd Holly Logan, Clouds and Silver linings (g);

4th Molly Piper, Cluainu00edn Bliss (m).

80cm WHP:

1st Annie Davis, Rupert (g);

2nd Holly Logan, Clouds and Silver linings (g);

3rd Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem (m);

4th Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g).

90cm WHP:

1st Jessica Mulgrew, Knockagarron Emperor (g);

2nd Eve Lindsay, Gem (m);

3rd Holly Logan, Owens shadow (g);

4th Megan Houston, Western Ocala (g);

5th Emily Hawe, Crannard King of Hearts (g);

6th Eve Lindsay, Artic Light (g).

1M WHP:

1st Holly Logan, Owens Shadow (g);

2nd Megan Houston, Western Ocala (g);

3rd Jessica Mulgrew, Knockagarron Emperor (g);

Champion:

Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy.

Reserve:

Holly Logan, Owens Shadow.

60cm WH Horse:

1st Billie Wilson, Ted (g);

2nd Jackie Surgenor, Angus (g);

3rd Sharon Kirkpatrick, Windgap Blue (m).

70cm WH Horse:

1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m);

2nd Sophie Adrain, Pablo (g);

3rd Ian McCluggage, Pickle (g);

4th Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g).

80cm WH Horse:

1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m);

2nd Jessica McKiernan, Abbeydale Belle (m);

3rd Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

4th Callie Kennedy, Roller (g);

5th Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g);

6th Rebecca Millar, Strictly Dancing (g).

Small WH Horse:

1st Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m);

2nd Sophie Adrain, Pablo (g);

3rd Sarah Brashaw, Lankill Lord BuÃ­ (g).

90cm WH Horse:

1st Ian McCluggage, Shannaghmore Ring Master (g);

2nd Jessica McKiernan, Abbeydale Belle (m);

3rd Katie-Lee Houston, Magic (m);

4th Ian McCluggage, Ollies Pride (g).

1M WH Horse:

1st Charlotte Harding, Kontiki;

2nd Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m);

3rd Katie-Lee Houston, Magic (m);

4th Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m).

1.10M WH Horse:

1st Charlotte Harding, Kontiki;

2nd Sarah Brashaw, Lankill Lord BuÃ­ (g).

Champion:

Ian McCluggage, Shannaghmore Ring Master.

Reserve:

Charlotte Harding, Kontiki.

Lightweight Hunter:

1st Emma Davies, Cavalier Frenchfort Lady (m);

2nd Rebecca Reid, Teddy (g);

3rd Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m);

4th Eileen Carlin, Esther (m).

Middle/ Heavyweight Hunter:

1st Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g).

Small Hunter:

1st Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie (g);

2nd Andrea McKee, Sullen Dunally (m);

3rd Corinne Robb, Braeview Masters Court.

Cob:

1st Cara Lecky, Off the Island;

2nd Rachel Rooney, Morrows Dun Deal (g);

3rd Kathryn Boyd, Brother Hubbard (g);

4th Sophie Christie, Quintet Baby Doal (m).

Irish Draught Ridden:

1st Ian McCluggage, Shannaghmore Ring Master (g);

2nd Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);

3rd Eileen O'Boyle, Windgap lady (m).

Riding Horse:

1st Victoria Laverty, Millennium Indi (m);

2nd Tori O’Hara, Bowen (g);

3rd Ruth Annear, Good Will Hunting (g);

4th Billie Wilson, Ted (g);

5th Cathy Longstaff, Monard Rose (m).

Champion:

Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie.

Reserve:

Ian McCluggage, Shannaghmore Ring Master.

Tiny Tots Lead Rein:

1st Elliot Logan, Maxwelltown Miss Dolly (m);

2nd Lucy Maybin, Waitwith Picalo (g).

M&M Lead Rein:

1st Megan Kelly, Beltoy Panthere;

2nd Clara Corrie, Hope Quaint (m);

3rd Isla Christie, Ravara Tiger Lily (g);

4th Mia Connor, Coyone Ash (g).

Show Pony Lead Rein:

1st Megan Kelly, Bunbury Sorbet (m).

SHP Lead Rein:

1st Elliot Logan, Maxwelltown Miss Dolly (m);

2nd Isla Christie, Timber (g);

3rd Johnny Massey, Newoak Hot Gossip (g);

4th Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

5th Lucy Maybin, Waitwith Picalo (g).

M&M First Ridden:

1st Jonah Robinson, Dougie (g);

2nd Casey-Lee Millar, Manorlea Calipo (g);

3rd Alex Hemsley, Walseaker Divine;

4th Pixie McKeever, Coyone Ash (g);

5th Anna Wilkinson, Newferry Welsh Connection (m).

Show pony/ SHP First Ridden:

1st Lauren O’Rourke, Chaseford Camelia;

2nd Amelia Logan, Maxwelltown Miss Dolly (m);

3rd Eirin Wardle, Timber (g).

Champion:

Jonah Robinson, Dougie.

Reserve:

Casey-Lee Millar, Manorlea Calipo.

SHP 123cms:

1st Lauren O’Rourke, Prince (g).

SHP 133cms to 158cms:

1st Casey-Lee Millar, Bunbury Suarez (g);

2nd Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy (g).

Show Pony 128cms to 158cms:

1st Casey Lee Millar, Newoak Hot Gossip (g).

M&M Small Breed Ridden:

1st Anthea Steele, Wilkners Gryffindor (s);

2nd Casey-Lee Millar, Bunbury Suarez (g);

3rd Ellie McDowell, Dougie (g).

M&M Large Breed Ridden:

1st Sammy Workman, Loguestown Irish Cream (g);

2nd Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy.

Part-Bred:

1st Casey Lee Millar, Newoak Hot Gossip (g).

Champion:

Anthea Steele, Wilkners Gryffindor.

Reserve:

Casey-Lee Millar, Bunbury Suarez.

Supreme Champion:

Jonah Robinson, Dougie.

Reserve Supreme: