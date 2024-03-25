Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big thank you to all who entered and trotted down the centre line, and well done for turning out so beautifully.

The club would like to thank Heather McKenzie and Alison Donnell for setting up the dressage arena.

Thanks to the lovely judge for the day, Corey Mawhinney and his sister Kenzie Mawhinney for scribing.

Thanks to Katie Clarke for call up and to Pearl Donnell for refreshments and entries.

Special thanks to Emma King for adding up the scores along with Alison Donnell.

Thanks also to the sponsors of prizes – Bluegrass Horse Feeds, Comfort Gut, CS Rugwash, Ash Hollow Equestrian and Honeychop Horse Feeds.

Sincere thanks also to Robert McLaren for coming along to present his grandfather’s Cup, the RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup, which was jointly won by Eimear Watson and Cindy and Sandra Somerville and Stuart, for being the highest placed SVRC members.

Well done again to everyone who competed, organisers appreciated your support, and congratulations to the winners of each class.

Results (Sunday 24th March)

Class 1 – BD Intro A 2008:

1st Pippa & Arlene Watson 66.08%;

2nd Sky & Heather McKenzie 64.78%;

3rd Sandy & Terina Nogher 60%;

4th Woody & Orlagh O’Neill.

Under 18s:

1st Oscar & Annie Kelly 68.26%;

2nd Culmore Princess & Rosie Clarke 67.82%.

Class 2 – BD Intro C 2016:

1st Carrickbeg Coco & Caroline Shiel 67.39%;

2nd Apollo & Naomi Elkin 63.91%.

Under 18s:

1st Edentrillick Lady of the North & Cian Arthur 70%.

Class 3 – BD Prelim 1 2006:

=1st Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson 71.05%;

Stuart & Sandra Somerville 71.05%;

3rd Apollo & Naomi Elkin 66.32%;

4th Simba & Julie O’Hare 65.79%;

5th Clover & Amy Gormley 65.26%;

=6th Carrickbeg Coco & Caroline Shiel 64.74%;

Glennanar & Corrie Auchterlonie 64.74%.

Under 18s:

1st Edentrillick Lady of the North & Cian Arthur 68%;

2nd Oscar & Annie Kelly 67%.

Class 4 – BD Prelim 2 2016:

=1st Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson 70%;

Stuart & Sandra Somerville 70%;

3rd Mercy & Isobel Bell 66%;

4th Simba & Julie O’Hare 64%.

Class 5 – Novice 28 2008:

1st Tinsel & Jill Little 72%;

2nd Clover & Amy Gormley 67%.

The club hold their annual Easter Charity Pleasure Ride at Baronscourt Estate, by kind permission of the Duke of Abercorn, on Easter Monday (1st April) at 11am, parking at the old garden centre.

This is open to riding club, pony club and BHS members. The charity is ‘Care for Cancer’ and fee is £10 per horse.

Then, Saturday 6th April sees the annual Working Hunter Show at Ecclesville outdoor, Fintona, commencing at 11am, which will include NI Festival Qualifiers.

This is open to members and non-members, however, there will just be horse classes on the day, no pony classes.

The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the highest placed SVRC member.