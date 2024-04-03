Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again the weather conditions were not ideal with wind and rain showers throughout the day so it was only keen racegoes that attended, but between the showers there was some pleasant weather to brighten the day.

Despite the weather conditions there was some very close racing although, for some, the going wasn’t suitable so they had to pull up .

Seventy-seven horses had pre-entered but only 30 declared on the day for racing and only 20 made it over the finish line due to the ground conditions proving too much for some.

The hunt thank all those volunteers who helped out on the day – without them it wouldn’t happen – and thanks also goes to the hunt members and committee who help on race day and the days setting up the track and clearing up after racing

The hunt also thank IHRB for their grant towards the running of the event, the race sponsors and turnout sponsor, as well as Mr Ian McMaw for the use of his land to run the event and the farmers and landowners over whose land they hunt.

The turnout prize in each race was sponsored by Eakin Bros Ltd Claudy/Maydown and was judged by Mr Rex Humphries.

Race 1 winner: Game on, owner Warren Ewing, groom Sarah Sproule.

Race 2 winner: Ballybow, owner Wilson Dennison, groom Nicholas Laverty.

Race 3 winner: Lucky Lioness, owner Michael J Murphy, groom Bree Murphy.

Race 4 winner: Jay Bee Why, owner Shane Wilson, groom Sarah Sproule.

Race 5 winner: Josies Dylan, owner Maeve Carlin, groom Eileen Carlin.

Race 6 winner: Clashill, owner Wilson Dennison, groom Jenny Worthington.

Race results:

Race 1 Sponsored by Dennisons Commercials Ltd:

1st Banter at the bar, owner Monbeg Partnership, trainer Sean Thomas Doyle;

2nd Cobbler’s Boy, owner Mary Turley, trainer Patrick Turley;

3rd Only for our man, owner Sara O’Hare, trainer M.J. O’Hare.

Race 2 Sponsored by Tattersalls NH and Gormleys Pharmacy:

1st Takt De Touques, owner P. J McBurney, trainer Gerald Quinn;

2nd Ballybow, owner Wilson Dennison, trainer Cormac Abernethy;

3rd Waste Man, owner Shane Wilson, trainer Gary McGill.

Race 3 Sponsored by Cunningham Covers:

1st Lucky Lioness, owner Michael J. Murphy, trainer Donnchadh Doyle;

2nd Townhill Lass, owner Patrick McGuigan, trainer Gerald Quinn;

3rd Ar Aghaidh, owner Richard Cavanagh, trainer Simon Cavanagh.

Race 4 Sponsored by Kellys Portrush:

1st Winged Leader, owner S.J. Hegarty & Jennifer O’Kane, trainer David Christie;

2nd Jay Bee Why, owner Shane Wilson, trainer Warren Ewing;

3rd The Jam Man, owner Hugh McSorley, trainer Hugh McSorley.

Race 5 Sponsored by Semple The Potato People and The INHSC:

1st Glencorp, owner Kieran McKay, trainer Gerald Quinn.

Race 6 Sponsored by Royal Court Hotel:

1st Ballyphilip, owner Wilson Dennison, trainer Caroline McCaldin;

2nd Victor Tango, owner Mrs C Kelly, trainer Noel Kelly.

The Route Hunt Cup for the best placed horse owned by a Route Hunt member was presented to S. J. Hegarty and Jennifer O’Kane for their horse, Winged Leader, winning the fourth race of the day – The Open Lightweight Race.

The autumn point-to-point meet at Portrush is planned for October 2024.