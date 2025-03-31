Horse Week: Saddling up for success - Mother-daughter duo open equine centre with Ulster Bank support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MOORESTOWN Equine Services is galloping ahead as the new horse care facility owned by mother-daughter duo Gillian and Megan McOuat launches to high demand following a £350,000 investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Located outside Saintfield, the equestrian centre is situated on a ten-acre plot and offers DIY, full, and part-time livery services, as well as spacious, well-ventilated stables, year-round turnout, hacking, a secure tack room, excellent amenities, and a sand school complete with a range of cross poles, upright, and spread fences for showjumping.

Megan, who holds an equine management degree with distinction, has been around horses since childhood. Her mother and business partner, Gillian, who worked in the finance industry for almost 30 years, instilled an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age.

As well as Moorestown Equine Services, the McOuats own Peartree Cottage Cattery, offering holiday boarding for cats, a business which they’ve run from their family home for the past 18 years.

Ulster Bank business development manager Neill Boyd pictured with Gillian and Megan McOuat, owners of Moorestown Equine Services, and yearling colt Angus (aka Moorestown Braveheart). (Pic: Matt Mackey)

After graduating from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), 26-year-old Megan began working at stud and competition yards. From there, she eventually started her own business specialising in breaking, schooling, and producing youngstock.

Gillian said: “Megan was determined to start her own equine business, but finding the right property was a real challenge.

“After a years-long search, we finally found a yard perfect for a business like ours. It was brand new, ready-built, but had never been used. You could say it was meant to be. It stretched our budget, but the potential was undeniable. Neill and the team at Ulster Bank recognised this too and really understood our vision for the business. With their help, we sealed the deal and thanks to the support of family and friends we were operational within just one month from handover.”

Commenting on the business partnership, Megan said: “We complement each other brilliantly, me and mum. I oversee yard operations and horse welfare while mum manages the finances. We’re leaning into each other’s strengths, and our combined expertise means the business has a promising future. We’ve already filled all of our available stables and continue to receive a high volume of enquiries for our services. The demand is there, but more than that it’s reassuring that the community is trusting us with their charges.”

Ulster Bank business development manager Neill Boyd pictured with Megan and Gillian McOuat, owners of Moorestown Equine Services, and Traditional Gypsy Cob Kenny (aka Moorestown Early Dawn). (Pic: Matt Mackey)

Ulster Bank senior relationship manager Neill Boyd called Megan and Gillian a formidable pair.

“Megan’s passion and strong understanding of this industry combined with Gillian’s expert handle on all things finance makes this a powerful partnership. As the principal sponsor of the Balmoral Show, we’re deeply committed to agribusiness – ensuring entrepreneurs are equipped with the tools, resources, and capital needed to grow – and believe Moorestown Equine Services can provide a high-value service that enriches the local industry.”

Megan McOuat is a Traditional Gypsy Cob Association (TGCA) Handler/Rider of the Year nominee (2023) and Equine Awards NI Finalist (2023). Moorestown Equine Services is located at 89 Monlough Road, Saintfield, BT24 7HN.

For more information about Ulster Bank business banking, visit ulsterbank.co.uk.