Horse Week: Saintfield Charity Horse Show ball promises to be a great night

THIS has been so far a massive year for the Saintfield Charity Horse Show, which was a huge success in August, and now with two exciting events coming up with a Grand Gala Charity Ball in November and a fantastic new venue for the forthcoming annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride in December.

Joan Cunningham and her team are flat out organising the ball which will be held at La Mon House Hotel on Friday 8 November.

The dress code is black tie and the night will commence with a drinks reception from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by a four course dinner.

Joan said: “There will also be an auction of some sought after items and the event is to raise funds to bring The I Am Family Children’s Choir, which is made up of very underprivileged children from Uganda, over to Northern Ireland next year and, God willing, they will sing and dance at the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.

Leo Casement, one of the province’s most renowned artists, has presented Joan Cunningham, Show Director of Saintfield Horse Show and organiser of the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride, with a magnificent painting “At Full FLIGHT “ to be auctioned at the Saintfield Horse Show and Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride Ball on Friday 8 November at La Mon House Hotel to raise funds to bring the I Am Family Children's Choir over from Uganda next year. (Pic: Freelance)

“It promises to be a great night with music by the fabulous Country Harmony plus the one and only Hugo Duncan and Box Car Brian.

“There will be guest celebrities and spot prizes for the best mover on the dance floor which no doubt will be a lot of fun.”

Tickets for the ball are £75 and can be purchased from Joan Cunningham on 07775860744, email [email protected], visit www.saintfieldhorseshow.com or see Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride Facebook or Saintfield Horse Show Facebook.

The return to Saintfield as promised for the annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride will take place on Saturday 7 December with a new venue on Crossgar Road, Saintfield, thanks to Father McHugh and Mary Mother of the Church who have very kindly given permission to meet in their fantastic church car park. The organisers are very appreciative and grateful for their kindness.

There will be an entirely new route, which everyone will enjoy, and there will be further details given nearer the time.

Every penny from Saintfield Horse Show, the Saintfield Horse Show Charity Ride Ball and the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride will go towards bringing the children over from Uganda next year.