Horse Week: Seasonal fun at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

Witches, ghosts and werewolves were lurking around the show jumping and obstacle courses. One werewolf with a clipboard kept the rarer than usual assortment of competitors coming forward, while a zombie or two with the Equi-Tog cameras captured the competitors in action.

Thankfully spooks weren’t too frequent and this long list of winners highlights those who took it all in their stride. Hopefully many will shed their spooky attire and return for some festive fun at the upcoming Charity Dressage Show for Aware NI and then for the Christmas Cracker Show with more show jumping and obstacle courses to tackle. Full details of all upcoming events are detailed on www.laurelview.co.uk.