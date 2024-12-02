Horse Week: Seasonal fun at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

Witches, ghosts and werewolves were lurking around the show jumping and obstacle courses. One werewolf with a clipboard kept the rarer than usual assortment of competitors coming forward, while a zombie or two with the Equi-Tog cameras captured the competitors in action.
Thankfully spooks weren’t too frequent and this long list of winners highlights those who took it all in their stride. Hopefully many will shed their spooky attire and return for some festive fun at the upcoming Charity Dressage Show for Aware NI and then for the Christmas Cracker Show with more show jumping and obstacle courses to tackle. Full details of all upcoming events are detailed on www.laurelview.co.uk.
Halloween Show (November 3)
Obstacle Course
Class 1 - Lead Rein/Assisted:
1st Robbie, Charlotte Morton; 2nd Guinness, Frankie-Rose Canavan; 3rd Connie, Lucy Lewis; 4th Hey Look at Mee, Georgia Davey; 5th Dainty, Emma Kennedy; 6th Pepsi, Lukas Kennedy.
Class 2 - Rider under 13 years:
1st Guinness, Anna Thompson; 2nd Marley, Hanna Szymanska; 3rd Jamie, Mya McKay; 4th Toby, Anastasia Rowan; 5th Barney, Josephine McKay Dunne; 6th Toby, Anna Nicholson.
Class 3 - Rider 13 years & over:
1st Jeeves, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Jamie, Alice Jones; 3rd Schumi, Sophia McKay; 4th Rosie, Katelyn McDonnell; 5th Master Montalto, Erin Johnston.
Class 4 - X Poles (led):
1st Harry Pony, Harry Johnston; 2nd Spot, Lexa Clarke; 3rd Hey Look at Mee, Georgia Davey; 4th Patches, Olivia Rankin; 5th Dainty, Emma Kennedy; 6th Pepsi, Lukas Kennedy.
Show Jumping
Class 5 - X Poles (unled):
1st Glitter, Mya McKay; 2nd Barney, Eva Bennett; 3rd Lady, Grace Jenkins; 4th Addy, Lilah Murphy; 5th Jack, Ruby Allen.
Class 6 - 30cm:
1st Ben, Takara Ferguson; 2nd Barney, Amalie Geffert; 3rd Lady, Lena Twardzicka.
Class 7 - 45cm:
1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock; 2nd George, Dominic Mullen; 3rd Mayday Mayday, Sophie Hastings.
Class 8 - 55cm:
1st Rosie, Katelyn McDonnell; 2nd Bubbles, Sienna Doherty.
Class 9 - 60cm:
1st Charmer, Lucy Johnston; 2nd Jupiter, Alice Lutton; 3rd Stocky, Ellen Acheson.
Class 10 - 70cm:
1st Charmer, Lucy Johnston; 2nd Sweet Lady of Mystery, Zara Jones; 3rd Bowen, Tori O'Hara; 4th Stocky, Ellen Acheson; 5th Jeeves, Holly Hanvey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.