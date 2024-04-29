Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Hendrick and Rob James shared the riding honours at the fixture each with doubles.

The last named claimed both divisions of the four year old maiden for trainer Donnchadh Doyle with Talk To The Man making an impressive winning debut in the first division before The Flying King justified his short price favouritism when staying on gamely from the last to beat long-time leader Kiwi Rush. The pair are destined for the sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hendrick got off to winning start when landing the opening young mares maiden on the Denis Murphy trained Swing Davis when making ready progress from the back of two out before asserting in the straight.

The East Antrim Hunt enjoyed a second successful point-to-point last weekend. (Pic: stock image)

The brace was completed with Relieved of Duties again trained by Denis Murphy claiming the second division of the five year old contest the winner making all the running to score easily and is now set for a career on the course proper.

Derry rider Oran Mc Gill and trainer Noel Kelly combined to win the first division with Our Zebo which travelled strongly into the straight to score very easily.

McGill said: “He relishes this quicker ground and will now head back to the track for a summer campaign.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Paul Pierce trained Bennys Jenny, with Eoin Staples aboard, was the facile winner of the older mares maiden and the trainer advised she will now be aimed at a bumper on the track proper.

Hymie Weiss trained at Newry by Liam Lennon and Eoin Powell in the saddle prevailed in a photo finish to a dramatic winners race with only three finishers from eight that started.

The Colin Bowe trained Backonthegoagain with Sophie Carter aboard made a winner debut in the finale for novice riders.

Loughanmore point to point results

First Race:

1st Swing Davis (Jack Hendrick) 7/2 co fav

2nd Kabylia

3rd Fabulous Fortune

10 ran 31/2 – ¾

Second Race Division one:

1st Talk To The Man (Rob James) 6/4 fav

2nd Gaelic Rambler

3rd French Emperor

9 ran 31/2 – ¾

Division two:

1st The Flying King (Rob James) 8/11 fav

2nd Kiwi Rush

3rd Un Sens A La

9 ran 2 – 5

Third Race Division one:

1st Our Zebo (Oran McGill) 4/1

2nd Glenwherry

3rd Jorebel

10 ran 4 – short head

Division two:

1st Relieved Of Duties (Jack Hendrick) 4/1 co fav

2nd Flawless Clarity

3rd Jim The Wolf

10 ran 6 – ½

Fourth Race:

1st Bennys Jenny (Eoin Staples) 7/1

2nd Western Article

3rd Bishbashbosh

11 ran 6 – head

Fifth Race:

1st Hymie Weiss (Eoin Powell) 7/1

2nd Kakadu Park

3rd Local Rogue

8 ran neck – 40

Sixth Race:

1st Backonthegoagain (Miss Sophie Carter) 7/2

2nd Thehardandthewild

3rd Winning Paddy