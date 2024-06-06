Horse Week: Show time for CAFRE Equine students
Students completing a riding module take part in two lessons weekly, giving them the opportunity to ride a range of College owned horses.
The riding module aims to develop the students’ ability to ride independently on the flat and over fences with an emphasis being placed on sympathetic riding.
During their second semester students are also offered the opportunity to take CAFRE horses to equine shows. This offers them the chance to learn key skills such as ring craft and competition etiquette. As not all students studying at CAFRE have their own horse, transport or the opportunity to compete, this proves to be an invaluable experience for many.
In addition to the students riding at shows, others attend as grooms to ensure all horses are well presented and ready on time. This year the College attended five shows at three superb venues across Northern Ireland: the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Portmore and Lusk Equestrian Centre. The students and horses showed great progression from show to show, culminating at Lusk’s where students Louise Byers, Nadia Donnelly and Nicole McClements picked up three second places and one third place between the 70cm, 80cm and 90cm classes.
