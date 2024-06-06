Watch more of our videos on Shots!

COLLEGE of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Equine students study a variety of modules across their course.

Students completing a riding module take part in two lessons weekly, giving them the opportunity to ride a range of College owned horses.

The riding module aims to develop the students’ ability to ride independently on the flat and over fences with an emphasis being placed on sympathetic riding.

During their second semester students are also offered the opportunity to take CAFRE horses to equine shows. This offers them the chance to learn key skills such as ring craft and competition etiquette. As not all students studying at CAFRE have their own horse, transport or the opportunity to compete, this proves to be an invaluable experience for many.

Level 3 Equine Management first year student Nicole McClements (Ballymena), pictured with CAFRE Equine Lecturer Chris Bogues at Lusk Equestrian Centre where Nicole was placed second in a competitive 80cm class, riding ‘Milo’. (Pic: CAFRE)

In addition to the students riding at shows, others attend as grooms to ensure all horses are well presented and ready on time. This year the College attended five shows at three superb venues across Northern Ireland: the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Portmore and Lusk Equestrian Centre. The students and horses showed great progression from show to show, culminating at Lusk’s where students Louise Byers, Nadia Donnelly and Nicole McClements picked up three second places and one third place between the 70cm, 80cm and 90cm classes.

If you are interested in setting your career off to a flying start, why not consider studying for an Equine qualification at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus? If you are completing school this year with GCSE, A-level or equivalent qualifications, book to attend our ‘Taster Day’ on Tuesday 25 June.