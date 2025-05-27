Horse Week: Showjumping competition hots up at Hagans Croft Equestrian

The day started off with the cross-poles class and with all those competitors jumping the course of 12 fences with ease and with big smiles on their faces.

Each of them receiving a colourful rosette for all their efforts. The course was then adjusted to vertical fences to the height of 50cm. With a total of five competitors achieving a double clear it was down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time. Hooves ahead Sophie Walsh and Cahore Blue Diamond cantered over the finish line in 20.72 seconds to claim first place. Alexa Reid and Bobby had a beautiful double clear in a time of 26.09 seconds to achieve second place.

Oxers, fillers, planks and ladders were added to the course for the 60cm class, therefore the course became slightly more challenging. With only two clear rounds achieved within this class, it showed how challenging the course became. Well done to Annie Lucas and Sparky who claimed first place and to abbey Stevenson and Belle who took home the second place ribbon.

With a total of 14 competitors in the 70cm class the competition definitely started to hot up Astonishingly a total of 10 double clear rounds were achieved therefore it was clear to see how fantastic these young riders and their horses are.

The top six placings came down to who completed the second section of the course – fences nine to 12 in the fastest time. Victory went to Violet Campbell and Mourne Maverick with 20.53 seconds on the clock! What a fantastic result for the pair! Second place went to Connie Watt and Ballyrainey Jack who were hot on Violets heels, completing the speed section of the course in 20.78 seconds and claiming second place on the day.

With a total of 17 competitors entered into the 80cm class and 10 double clears, the top six placings were decided by the speed time. Some fantastic speed rounds were seen as competitors took the turns that the course had to offer and for some the risk paid off and for others unfortunately it did not. The top two competitors broke the speed barriers to achieve a time of under 20 seconds. Finishing with 19.18 seconds on the clock, Gracie Hamilton and Benaughlin May took first place, with second place going to Annie Lucas and Flossy with 19.38 seconds on the clock

With seven competitors entered into the 90cm class and with only one competitor achieved a double clear it was clear to see who was taking home the first place ribbon. And that was Cara Hamill and Monnie clear all the way on a time of 22.94 seconds. Well done!

Again only one double clear was achieved in the 1m class out of the five competitors entered, This made the victory sweeter for Maisie Anderson and Farhill Captain Harry as they were clear all the way on a time of 20.35 seconds and came home with the first place ribbon. Congratulations.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagans Croft’s six-week showjumping league. Thank you to Katie who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until June 14 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results from Saturday, May 24:

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Adalyn Wallace, Lily; Amy Reid, Bonnie; Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Abbi Straney, Beauty; Maisie Wallace, Bumble.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 2. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 3. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 4. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 5. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 6. Lily Henderson, Emily.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 3. Holly McCarroll, Zara; 4. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 5. Alexa Gawley, Minnie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 2. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 3. Mia Jackson, Molly; 4. Megan Burns, Flash; 5. Erica Hassard, Bay Betty bam-ba-lam; 6. Caoimhe O'Hare, Miss Mourne.

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May; 2. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 3. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 4. Mia Jackson, Molly; 5. Caoimhe O'Hare, Miss Mourne; 6. Izzy Napier, Rocky.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Cara Hamill, Monnie; 2. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 3. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 4. Gracie Hamilton, Benauglin May; 5. Claire Walker, Dionigi; 6. Abbey Stevenson, Echo.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 2. Hannah Blakely, Frankie; 3. Andy; 4. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta; 5. Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern.

