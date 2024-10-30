Horse Week: Spooktacular Day at Ardnacashel in aid of Mayor's chosen charities

Alongside the normal showjumping classes they had hobby horse competitions, which proved to be very popular and exciting.

Organisers want to thank everybody who went along to support the event and also to congratulate all prize winners.

Results

X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Grace Brown and Archie

Jonah Robinson and Autumn

Hobby Horse X-Poles:

1. Ella Dickson and Spike;

2. Jorja Dickson and Spike;

3. Daniel Moore and Spike;

4. Molly Anderson and Popcorn;

5. Wesley Cole and Popcorn.

40cm - Clear Rounds:

Jorja Dickson and Harvey;

Wesley Cole and Rhydian.

50cm - Clear Rounds:

Molly Anderson and Basil;

Holly McCarroll and Midge;

Ella Dickson and Skyfall.

60cm - Clear Rounds:

Ella Dickson and Harvey;

Abi Gardner and Skyfall;

Jess McCoy and Frank;

Carter Greeves and Lily;

Caelan Greeves and Sam;

Delilah Dillon and Poppy;

Roselie Wells and Bertie;

Ella Dickson and Rhydian;

Holly McCarroll and Midge.

70cm:

1. Jonah Robinson and Charm;

2. Roselie Wells and Molly;

3. Amira Greeves and Sam;

4. Claire Roulston and Jack;

5. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;

6. Jonah Robinson and Autumn.

80cm:

1. Jonah Robinson and Charm;

2. Erin Doherty and Jupiter Olympus;

3. Karen Connolly and Herbie;

4. Susan Hunter and Lucy;

5. Vicki Titterington and Flame;

6. Ruby Cairnduff and King Of The Ville.

90cm:

1. Erin Doherty and Jupiter Olympus;

2. Kerry McGrady and Fonzie;

3. Ella McCrory and Bobby Dazzler.

1M:

1. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun;

2. Maisie Elliot and Sahara;

3. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird;

4. Natasha Moore and Freddie;

5. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow.

1.10M:

1. Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Lady Bird;

1. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun;

3. Natasha Moore and Freddie.

1 . Halloween at Ardnacashel Some of the prize winners at Ardnacashel. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales